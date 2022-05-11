Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Blaine, west central Oneida, central Cassia and southeastern Minidoka Counties through 1215 AM MDT At 1127 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Malta, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust is likely as well creating areas of low visibility. Locations impacted include Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malta, Lake Walcott, Paul, Oakley, Declo, Albion, Elba, Almo, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Mt Harrison, Sweetzer Summit, Idahome, Interstate 84 And 86 Junction, Bridge and City Of Rocks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
