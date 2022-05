HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible as we close out the weekend. Some could be heavy at times and produce gusty winds. Good news! The Storm Prediction Center trimmed back the Level 1 Marginal Risk. Now, only our far western border is included. The chance for severe storms tonight is very low; however scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Some of the showers could be heavy at times and produce gusty winds. Our highest rain chance will come late tonight and early Monday morning. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO