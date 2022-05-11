ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Marcos Jr. declares victory, faces calls to ensure democracy

By JIM GOMEZ, Associated Press
localsyr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA, Philippines (AP) — Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted Philippine dictator, declared victory Wednesday in this week’s presidential election and faced early calls to ensure respect for human rights, the rule of law and democracy. Marcos Jr. garnered more than 31 million votes...

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leni Robredo
Person
Sara Duterte
Person
Ferdinand Marcos
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Vic Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Watch#Democracy#Ap#Philippine#Southeast Asian#Muslim
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Country
Philippines
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy