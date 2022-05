The Lamborghini Urus is among the most powerful and expensive SUVs currently on sale. This, apparently, is not enough for some customers as the Italian company is developing a more hardcore version, which is expected to debut later this year. If you were hoping for a fully electric version, though – we will have to disappoint you. It’s probably coming but most likely, not with this generation of the Urus.

