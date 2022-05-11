ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcos Jr. declares victory, faces calls to ensure democracy

By JIM GOMEZ, Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA, Philippines (AP) — Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted Philippine dictator, declared victory Wednesday in this week’s presidential election and faced early calls to ensure respect for human rights, the rule of law and democracy. Marcos Jr. garnered more than 31 million votes...

Leni Robredo
Sara Duterte
Ferdinand Marcos
Rodrigo Duterte
Manny Pacquiao
Vic Rodriguez
Beijing, CN
Philippines
China
