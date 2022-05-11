ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco City School board votes not to issue mass layoffs

KTVU FOX 2
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Francisco City School Board vote on Tuesday did not include...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Federal Judge Throws Out Disability Case Leveled Against Redwood City Restaurant

On Thursday, May 12, a federal judge found a disabled plaintiff’s testimony was “not credible” and tossed out a case brought against Alhambra Irish House, a Redwood City restaurant. CBS reports the decision to dismiss Brian Whitaker, “a prolific ADA plaintiff” represented by San Diego law firm Potter Handy LLP, is important because Whitaker has thousands of other open cases against restaurants throughout California with similar allegations to those found in this suit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

California is getting a new state park in the Central Valley

MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
San Francisco, CA
Education
NBC Bay Area

Pilot Program Will Add Security Cameras to California Freeways

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new program Friday that will put hundreds of cameras up along California freeways, including the Bay Area and Southern California. It's all part of a pilot program, putting 200 cameras in 50 locations in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles and Orange counties. The announcement comes...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California Gov. Newsom proposes inflation relief checks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Inflation has hit people's budgets in many ways, from getting groceries at the store to filling up the tank at the gas station. "I used to be able to fill this truck with $80. Now it's $150," said Jose Torres of Alameda. "It's expensive, and it's crazy,"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Mass
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco General needs help identifying patient

SAN FRANCISCO - Officials with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Friday asked for the public's assistance in identifying a patient. Hospital officials said a man around 65 years old was admitted Wednesday in critical condition after being picked up by firefighters on Polk and Sutter streets. The patient appears...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Fourth-Grader Brings Cannabis Candy Onto School Campus And Shares With Students, District Says

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fourth-grader at a Del Paso Heights school brought cannabis candy to campus and handed it out to other students, the Twin Rivers Unified School District confirmed Thursday. It happened at Castori Elementary School. The district said the candy was in a package that resembled skittles. School officials said, once they learned it was a cannabis product, parents were notified and the school nurse evaluated all the students who ate some. There are no reports of any students being hospitalized. Twin Rivers Unified said it is reminding students not to bring candy to school and not to share food with others.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 Bay Area students among 6 statewide named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

WASHINGTON – Two Bay Area high school students are among six students statewide and 161 nationwide to be named as 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars, federal education officials announced Thursday.Reva Srivastava, a student at Mission San Jose High School in Fremont, and Katherine Spivakovsky, a student at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton, were the two Bay Area honorees of the awards for accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields, according to the U.S. Department of Education.Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced the honorees, saying in a statement that they "represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve."Nominees for the awards are determined by outstanding performance on College Board SAT or ACT exams or by nominations from their states or partner recognition organizations. The honorees will be recognized this summer via an online event, according to the Department of Education.More information about the U.S Presidential Scholars program can be found online at https://www2.ed.gov/programs/psp/index.html.
ATHERTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
KTVU FOX 2

California church shooting: 1 dead, 5 injured in Orange County

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. - One person was killed and at least four others were injured after a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods Sunday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Geneva Presbyterian Church, according to OCSD. One...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Saint Rose Catholic School Closed for Wednesday Due to Covid Outbreak

The campus of Saint Rose Catholic School in Santa Rosa is closed for at least the rest of today after officials identified a growing cluster of COVID-19 cases. Principal Kathleen Aymar says there are outbreaks in classes in the third through eighth grades. Students, their families, and staff members have been infected. The campus has been closed since Monday. Sonoma County Health Officer Doctor Sundari Mase says the County Department of Health Services is aware of the outbreak, and is working with the staff at Saint Rose to mitigate it. This is Sonoma County’s first pandemic-related school campus closure since mid-January.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose, Vietnamese residents mourn loss of community leader

The South Bay is mourning the death of a community leader who dedicated years of his life to uplifting the Vietnamese community and revitalizing downtown San Jose. Thang Do, CEO of San Jose-based architecture firm Aedis Architects and co-founding member of the Progressive Vietnamese American Organization (PIVOT), died Sunday due to health issues at the... The post San Jose, Vietnamese residents mourn loss of community leader appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
berkeleyside.org

2 men arrested after carjacking of BHS Mountain Bike Team members

Two men who have been linked by authorities to at least six separate carjacking cases around the Bay Area in recent months, including the carjacking of members of the Berkeley High Mountain Bike Team, are in custody this week in San Mateo County facing felony charges. Police in Berkeley, Oakland,...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy