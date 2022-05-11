ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins' Jesus Luzardo: Struggles with control

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Luzardo (2-3) took the loss during Tuesday's 9-3 defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on two hits and four walks...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Notches theft in loss

Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday. Merrifield was slotted atop the order for the second straight game and extended his modest hitting streak to five contests with a third-inning single that plated a run. He subsequently stole second base and came around to score on a Salvador Perez long ball. Merrifield's average still sits at .173 on the season, but he's starting to round back into form, going 8-for-23 with a home run, five RBI, eight runs and two steals over his past five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Remains out of lineup

Mountcastle (wrist) isn't starting Friday against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com report. Mountcastle is considered day-to-day with left wrist soreness, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. Tyler Nevin will start at first base and bat fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Still feeling shoulder

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo cited Ahmed's "cranky" right shoulder for the decision to hold him out of Friday's starting lineup, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed was in Saturday's lineup, going 1-for-3 with an RBI, but it sounds like the shoulder is and will be an ongoing issue. "My shoulder doesn't feel perfect, but I'm going to try to keep playing through it as long as I can," Ahmed said. "That's kind of all I have to say." Ahmed, who missed the first two weeks of the regular season, returned with bang, going 8-for-23 with three home runs over the first seven games played. Since then, he's gone 3-for-26 with eight strikeouts, looking much like the same hitter seen in 2021, when he finished with a .224/.280/.339 slash line.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Scores win in arbitration

Benintendi won his arbitration case Friday and will make $8.5 million this season, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Benintendi had to wait to find out how much money he'll be making this season after arbitration was delayed by the lockout, but he'll be happy with the results. That contract limbo hasn't affected his performance on the field, as his .314/.368/.381 slash line is good for a career-best 124 wRC+.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could return after minimal IL stint

The Dodgers hope Kershaw (pelvis) will be able to return following a minimal stay on the 15-day IL, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kershaw landed on the injured list with right SI joint inflammation Friday, but initial reports indicate the team doesn't seem overly concerned about his injury. However, the Dodgers will likely exercise caution with his recovery process since they've been insistent early in the year that their goal is to have the southpaw healthy enough to pitch in October. While Kershaw's IL stint adds to a growing list of absences over the last few years, it doesn't appear as though he's dealing with a long-term concern. Walker Buehler will take his place as Friday's starter against the Phillies, but the Dodgers haven't indicated who will take Kershaw's rotation spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Sean Newcomb: Plays catch

Newcomb (ankle) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Newcomb hit the injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle. The fact that he's playing catch three days later suggests that his absence may not be a particularly long one. He's expected to resume mound work soon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Alex Blandino: Shipped to Seattle

Blandino was sent from San Francisco to Seattle on Saturday in exchange for Stuart Fairchild. The move sees the two sides swap depth options. Blandino doesn't have a 40-man roster spot and has spent the year with Triple-A Sacramento, where he's hit .183/.309/.280. He owns a .226/.339/.291 slash line in 279 career major-league plate appearances.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Exits Sunday's game

Mateo was removed from Sunday's game against the Tigers with rib cage soreness, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. The 26-year-old collided with Detroit first baseman Spencer Torkelson while attempting to bunt for a base hit during the second inning, and the middle infielder was forced to leave the contest a couple innings later. Mateo has started 31 of 35 games at shortstop this season, so any absence would be significant for Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Passes initial concussion tests

Stephenson left Saturday's game against the Pirates after taking a foul ball off his facemask, but manager David Bell said afterward that Stephenson passed initial concussion tests, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "The report (Saturday night) is no concussion," Bell said. "[Stephenson] was examined by the doctors here. We'll have him re-evaluated just to be sure, but that's a real relief in a big way. That's very scary. We caught a break there."
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Bote: Hitting at extended spring training

Bote (shoulder) has been getting at-bats at the Cubs' extended spring training, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Bote injured his left shoulder at the tail end of last season and underwent surgery in early November. He's been on the 60-day injured list since the start of this season, making him ineligible to return before early June, but the fact that he's hitting in extending spring suggests he may have a shot to return to action when first eligible.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Homers as pinch hitter

O'Hearn hit a two-run home run as a pinch hitter in Friday's 14-10 win over the Rockies. O'Hearn provided a little extra insurance with his first homer of the year in the eighth inning. The 28-year-old has added five RBI and two runs scored through 29 plate appearances. He saw a bit more playing time when Carlos Santana (ankle) was out, but the latter is a switch hitter likely to command much of the playing time at first base going forward. O'Hearn will likely have to compete with Hunter Dozier, Emmanuel Rivera and MJ Melendez to draw starts as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Abraham Toro: Not starting Friday

Toro isn't starting Friday against the Mets. Toro is in the midst of a slump in which he's gone 0-for-10 with two strikeouts, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Eugenio Suarez will start at third base while Mike Ford serves as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Robinson Cano: Officially joins San Diego

Cano agreed to a major-league contract with the Padres on Friday. The 39-year-old was let go by the Mets last weekend, and his rumored deal with the Padres finally became official Friday. Cano was off to a horrible start in New York this season with a .195/.233/.268 slash line and 25.6 percent strikeout rate, but San Diego can take a low-risk flier since the Mets are still paying off the rest of his previous contract. Cano figures to see most of his opportunities at designated hitter, though Luke Voit figures to be the top option for now coming off a two-homer game Wednesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Dylan Moore: Not in Friday's lineup

Moore isn't starting Friday against the Mets. The 29-year-old should see additional playing time in right field after Jarred Kelenic was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, but Moore will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Steven Souza will start in right field and bat eighth after his contract was selected Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Riding pine Saturday

Mateo isn't starting Saturday against Detroit, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mateo is in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak in which he's hit .286 with two homers, a triple, two doubles, six runs, three RBI and three steals. However, he'll get a breather while Chris Owings starts at shortstop and bats ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Begins rehab assignment

Votto (illness) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. Votto has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 3, and the Reds have said that the first baseman will require a rehab stint prior to rejoining the major-league club. He'll join the team's Triple-A affiliate Saturday and will attempt to find some success at the plate after hitting just .122 with a double, four runs and three RBI in the big leagues this season. The team hasn't officially indicated how many rehab games Votto will require, but manager David Bell recently said that the 38-year-old could rejoin the Reds when they travel to Toronto next weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Late scratch Saturday

Lowe was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays for an unspecified reason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's not yet clear whether Lowe is dealing with an injury, but he was removed from the lineup with under an hour before first pitch. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone and bat eighth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Serving as designated hitter

Smith (pectoral) will bat cleanup and serve as the designated hitter Saturday against the Phillies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Smith hit the bench Friday due to a minor pectoral issue, with reports at the time indicating that he'd return as the designated hitter Saturday. That's indeed the case, with Austin Barnes set for another start behind the plate, but Smith is reportedly already penciled in as the catcher for the Dodgers' next three games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Shelled in loss

Freeland (1-4) took the loss during Friday's 14-10 defeat at the hands of the Royals, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 12 hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He failed to record a strikeout. Freeland got himself down 2-0 two batters into the game before permitting four more runs...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Saturday

Kiermaier isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Kiermaier was initially listed among the starters for Saturday's matchup, but the team issued a revised lineup with Brett Phillips starting in center field and batting ninth. Kiermaier isn't believed to be dealing with an injury, so he should be available off the bench.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

