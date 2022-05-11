ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Frankie Montas: Handed loss in matinee

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Montas (2-3) took the loss during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers. He allowed four runs on seven hits with...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Notches theft in loss

Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday. Merrifield was slotted atop the order for the second straight game and extended his modest hitting streak to five contests with a third-inning single that plated a run. He subsequently stole second base and came around to score on a Salvador Perez long ball. Merrifield's average still sits at .173 on the season, but he's starting to round back into form, going 8-for-23 with a home run, five RBI, eight runs and two steals over his past five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Scores win in arbitration

Benintendi won his arbitration case Friday and will make $8.5 million this season, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Benintendi had to wait to find out how much money he'll be making this season after arbitration was delayed by the lockout, but he'll be happy with the results. That contract limbo hasn't affected his performance on the field, as his .314/.368/.381 slash line is good for a career-best 124 wRC+.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Still feeling shoulder

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo cited Ahmed's "cranky" right shoulder for the decision to hold him out of Friday's starting lineup, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed was in Saturday's lineup, going 1-for-3 with an RBI, but it sounds like the shoulder is and will be an ongoing issue. "My shoulder doesn't feel perfect, but I'm going to try to keep playing through it as long as I can," Ahmed said. "That's kind of all I have to say." Ahmed, who missed the first two weeks of the regular season, returned with bang, going 8-for-23 with three home runs over the first seven games played. Since then, he's gone 3-for-26 with eight strikeouts, looking much like the same hitter seen in 2021, when he finished with a .224/.280/.339 slash line.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Alex Blandino: Shipped to Seattle

Blandino was sent from San Francisco to Seattle on Saturday in exchange for Stuart Fairchild. The move sees the two sides swap depth options. Blandino doesn't have a 40-man roster spot and has spent the year with Triple-A Sacramento, where he's hit .183/.309/.280. He owns a .226/.339/.291 slash line in 279 career major-league plate appearances.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Passes initial concussion tests

Stephenson left Saturday's game against the Pirates after taking a foul ball off his facemask, but manager David Bell said afterward that Stephenson passed initial concussion tests, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "The report (Saturday night) is no concussion," Bell said. "[Stephenson] was examined by the doctors here. We'll have him re-evaluated just to be sure, but that's a real relief in a big way. That's very scary. We caught a break there."
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Unavailable for Game 6

Crosby (upper body) was on the ice with the Penguins' skills coach prior to morning skate, but he won't be available for Friday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. It's obviously encouraging that Crosby was able to get on the ice in a limited capacity Friday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Suffers torn ACL

Green was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. There wasn't much optimism regarding Green's injury after it happened during Game 6, so the diagnosis isn't too surprising. The soon-to-be 35-year-old is under contract next season for $10 million, but it's possible he'll be unable to play given that the recovery time for ACL tears can be up to 12 months. Philadelphia will likely have to find a replacement for the veteran in free agency unless Matisse Thybulle and/or Furkan Korkmaz see expanded roles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Warriors vs. Grizzlies score: Live NBA playoff updates as Stephen Curry and Co. look to oust Memphis in Game 6

The Memphis Grizzlies kept their season alive with a dominant 134-95 Game 5 win over the Golden State Warriors despite the absence of star Ja Morant. It marked both the largest playoff victory and the most points scored in their franchise history. Now the series returns to San Francisco as Stephen Curry and Co. try to close out the series at home in Game 6 on Friday night. With one quarter left to play, it is the Warriors who own a one-point lead over the Grizzlies as we enter the final frame.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Packers' Eli Wolf: Claimed by Green Bay

Wolf was claimed off waivers by the Packers on Thursday. Wolf was waived by the Colts earlier this week but was scooped up by the Packers on waivers. He's also spent time with the Ravens since going undrafted out of Georgia in 2020 but has yet to make his NFL debut.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could return after minimal IL stint

The Dodgers hope Kershaw (pelvis) will be able to return following a minimal stay on the 15-day IL, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kershaw landed on the injured list with right SI joint inflammation Friday, but initial reports indicate the team doesn't seem overly concerned about his injury. However, the Dodgers will likely exercise caution with his recovery process since they've been insistent early in the year that their goal is to have the southpaw healthy enough to pitch in October. While Kershaw's IL stint adds to a growing list of absences over the last few years, it doesn't appear as though he's dealing with a long-term concern. Walker Buehler will take his place as Friday's starter against the Phillies, but the Dodgers haven't indicated who will take Kershaw's rotation spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Socks second homer

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over the Orioles. He opened the scoring with an RBI two-bagger in the third inning before swatting a solo shot in the sixth, his second homer of the year. Cabrera has seven hits in the last four games, including three extra-base knocks, to push his slash line on the season up to .276/.325/.381 with 12 RBI through 29 contests. The 39-year-old is nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career, but he's still capable of making a contribution.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Late addition to lineup

Walls was added to the Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays and will start at third base and bat ninth, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 25-year-old was originally absent from Friday's starting ninth, but Yandy Diaz was a late scratch due to an illness. Walls is 1-for-22 two walks, two runs, a stolen bases and nine strikeouts in his past seven contests.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Abraham Toro: Not starting Friday

Toro isn't starting Friday against the Mets. Toro is in the midst of a slump in which he's gone 0-for-10 with two strikeouts, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Eugenio Suarez will start at third base while Mike Ford serves as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Homers as pinch hitter

O'Hearn hit a two-run home run as a pinch hitter in Friday's 14-10 win over the Rockies. O'Hearn provided a little extra insurance with his first homer of the year in the eighth inning. The 28-year-old has added five RBI and two runs scored through 29 plate appearances. He saw a bit more playing time when Carlos Santana (ankle) was out, but the latter is a switch hitter likely to command much of the playing time at first base going forward. O'Hearn will likely have to compete with Hunter Dozier, Emmanuel Rivera and MJ Melendez to draw starts as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Michael Grove: Promoted for MLB debut

Grove was called up from Double-A Tulsa ahead of his start Sunday against the Phillies, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 25-year-old will make his big-league debut Sunday in a spot start, filling the gap in Los Angeles' rotation following the placement of Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) on the injured list. Grove struggled at the Double-A level with a 7.86 ERA last year, but he's pitched well so far in 2022 and has a 2.76 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB across 16.1 innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Dylan Moore: Not in Friday's lineup

Moore isn't starting Friday against the Mets. The 29-year-old should see additional playing time in right field after Jarred Kelenic was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, but Moore will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Steven Souza will start in right field and bat eighth after his contract was selected Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Late scratch Saturday

Lowe was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays for an unspecified reason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's not yet clear whether Lowe is dealing with an injury, but he was removed from the lineup with under an hour before first pitch. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone and bat eighth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Begins rehab assignment

Votto (illness) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. Votto has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 3, and the Reds have said that the first baseman will require a rehab stint prior to rejoining the major-league club. He'll join the team's Triple-A affiliate Saturday and will attempt to find some success at the plate after hitting just .122 with a double, four runs and three RBI in the big leagues this season. The team hasn't officially indicated how many rehab games Votto will require, but manager David Bell recently said that the 38-year-old could rejoin the Reds when they travel to Toronto next weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH

