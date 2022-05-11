ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Dustin Brown: Sends assist in win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Brown notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime...

www.cbssports.com

Tampa Bay Times

Lightning advance with Game 7 road win over Leafs

TORONTO — When the Lightning acquired forward Nick Paul at the trade deadline, general manager Julien BriseBois said his game was made for the playoffs. And with the Lightning’s season on the line, it was Paul — one of just two players in the Tampa Bay lineup playing in his first postseason — who was the difference in sending the reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup champions on to the second round.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Scores win in arbitration

Benintendi won his arbitration case Friday and will make $8.5 million this season, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Benintendi had to wait to find out how much money he'll be making this season after arbitration was delayed by the lockout, but he'll be happy with the results. That contract limbo hasn't affected his performance on the field, as his .314/.368/.381 slash line is good for a career-best 124 wRC+.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Unavailable for Game 6

Crosby (upper body) was on the ice with the Penguins' skills coach prior to morning skate, but he won't be available for Friday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. It's obviously encouraging that Crosby was able to get on the ice in a limited capacity Friday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Late addition to lineup

Walls was added to the Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays and will start at third base and bat ninth, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 25-year-old was originally absent from Friday's starting ninth, but Yandy Diaz was a late scratch due to an illness. Walls is 1-for-22 two walks, two runs, a stolen bases and nine strikeouts in his past seven contests.
TAMPA, FL
Andreas Athanasiou
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Dealing with ankle sprain

Adames was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after leaving Sunday's game at Miami, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the first inning Sunday when he safely slid into home plate, and he was removed from the contest one inning later. Adames will be re-evaluated Monday and should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Starting Friday

Margot (hamstring) is starting Friday against Toronto. Margot missed two straight games with right hamstring discomfort but will serve as the designated hitter and bat third during Friday's matchup. The 27-year-old has an active nine-game hit streak going during which he's batting .484 (15-for-31) with three homers, a triple, two doubles, 13 RBI, eight runs and four stolen bases.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Suffers torn ACL

Green was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. There wasn't much optimism regarding Green's injury after it happened during Game 6, so the diagnosis isn't too surprising. The soon-to-be 35-year-old is under contract next season for $10 million, but it's possible he'll be unable to play given that the recovery time for ACL tears can be up to 12 months. Philadelphia will likely have to find a replacement for the veteran in free agency unless Matisse Thybulle and/or Furkan Korkmaz see expanded roles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Sean Newcomb: Plays catch

Newcomb (ankle) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Newcomb hit the injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle. The fact that he's playing catch three days later suggests that his absence may not be a particularly long one. He's expected to resume mound work soon.
CHICAGO, IL
#Oilers
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Late scratch Saturday

Lowe was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays for an unspecified reason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's not yet clear whether Lowe is dealing with an injury, but he was removed from the lineup with under an hour before first pitch. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone and bat eighth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Still feeling shoulder

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo cited Ahmed's "cranky" right shoulder for the decision to hold him out of Friday's starting lineup, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed was in Saturday's lineup, going 1-for-3 with an RBI, but it sounds like the shoulder is and will be an ongoing issue. "My shoulder doesn't feel perfect, but I'm going to try to keep playing through it as long as I can," Ahmed said. "That's kind of all I have to say." Ahmed, who missed the first two weeks of the regular season, returned with bang, going 8-for-23 with three home runs over the first seven games played. Since then, he's gone 3-for-26 with eight strikeouts, looking much like the same hitter seen in 2021, when he finished with a .224/.280/.339 slash line.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Shelled in loss

Freeland (1-4) took the loss during Friday's 14-10 defeat at the hands of the Royals, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 12 hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He failed to record a strikeout. Freeland got himself down 2-0 two batters into the game before permitting four more runs...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Dylan Moore: Not in Friday's lineup

Moore isn't starting Friday against the Mets. The 29-year-old should see additional playing time in right field after Jarred Kelenic was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, but Moore will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Steven Souza will start in right field and bat eighth after his contract was selected Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Saturday

Kiermaier isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Kiermaier was initially listed among the starters for Saturday's matchup, but the team issued a revised lineup with Brett Phillips starting in center field and batting ninth. Kiermaier isn't believed to be dealing with an injury, so he should be available off the bench.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Allows five runs, earns win

Ray (4-3) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out nine in six innings to earn the win over the Mets on Sunday. Ray exhibited decent command in Sunday's start, tossing 63 of his 97 pitches for strikes. However, he allowed plenty of baserunners and gave up five runs over the first four innings of the game. Although the southpaw allowed at least five runs in a start for just the second time this season, he got plenty of run support from the Mariners and picked up his second consecutive win. Ray has posted a 4.62 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 48.2 innings over eight starts in 2022, and he tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Boston on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: On bench Saturday

Rivera isn't starting Saturday against Colorado. Rivera started in the last two games and went 0-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts. MJ Melendez will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Resting in afternoon game

Rendon will sit for the afternoon portion of Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The Angels won't ask all their veterans to play 18 innings in one day. Tyler Wade starts at third base in the afternoon contest, but Rendon will likely return for the nightcap.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Nearing rehab assignment

Votto (illness) could be a few days away from a rehab assignment, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Votto has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 3, but he's close to returning to game action. The 38-year-old has gotten off to a slow start to the season, so he'll attempt to find his timing at the plate once he ultimately joins a minor-league affiliate. Bell previously indicated that the Reds' road trip in Toronto next weekend is a potential target for Votto to rejoin the major-league club.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jandel Gustave: Back with big-league club

Gustave was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday. The 29-year-old was sent to Nashville earlier this week but will rejoin the Brewers a few days later with Brent Suter headed to the paternity list. Gustave had a 2.89 ERA over his first eight appearances of the season, but he allowed five runs over his final three outings before being demoted.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Angels' Jhonathan Diaz: Recalled prior to start

Diaz was recalled by the Angels as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics. Diaz is starting Saturday's matinee against Oakland, and he'll officially be designated as the 27th man for the twin bill. Although he's serving as an extra man Saturday, a strong performance should put him in the mix to serve as the Angels' sixth starter going forward. However, he faces strong competition for the rotation spot after Chase Silseth allowed a hit and two walks while striking out four in six scoreless frames against the Athletics on Friday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Not in Saturday's lineup

Nola isn't starting Saturday against Atlanta. Nola went 1-for-4 with a double, a run and a walk in Friday's series opener, but he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Jorge Alfaro will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA

