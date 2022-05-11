ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Adrian Martinez: Picks up win in MLB debut

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Martinez (1-0) earned the win in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers. He allowed four hits and had...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Scores win in arbitration

Benintendi won his arbitration case Friday and will make $8.5 million this season, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Benintendi had to wait to find out how much money he'll be making this season after arbitration was delayed by the lockout, but he'll be happy with the results. That contract limbo hasn't affected his performance on the field, as his .314/.368/.381 slash line is good for a career-best 124 wRC+.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Remains out of lineup

Mountcastle (wrist) isn't starting Friday against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com report. Mountcastle is considered day-to-day with left wrist soreness, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. Tyler Nevin will start at first base and bat fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Notches theft in loss

Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday. Merrifield was slotted atop the order for the second straight game and extended his modest hitting streak to five contests with a third-inning single that plated a run. He subsequently stole second base and came around to score on a Salvador Perez long ball. Merrifield's average still sits at .173 on the season, but he's starting to round back into form, going 8-for-23 with a home run, five RBI, eight runs and two steals over his past five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Robinson Cano: Officially joins San Diego

Cano agreed to a major-league contract with the Padres on Friday. The 39-year-old was let go by the Mets last weekend, and his rumored deal with the Padres finally became official Friday. Cano was off to a horrible start in New York this season with a .195/.233/.268 slash line and 25.6 percent strikeout rate, but San Diego can take a low-risk flier since the Mets are still paying off the rest of his previous contract. Cano figures to see most of his opportunities at designated hitter, though Luke Voit figures to be the top option for now coming off a two-homer game Wednesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

GM says Grizzlies will spend to keep Morant, core together

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies are willing to spend whatever necessary to keep their core together, including signing All-Star guard Ja Morant to a contract extension this offseason. Zach Kleiman, the Grizzlies' general manager and vice president of basketball operations, made that very clear Sunday....
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Tigers
WDBO

Warriors welcome back coach Steve Kerr from COVID protocols

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Steve Kerr is out of the NBA's health and safety protocols and preparing to coach the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals after missing the last three games of the semifinal round against Memphis with COVID-19. Kerr said his symptoms were mild with a cough and congestion but his biggest concern was not to get anyone around him sick. He departed less than two hours before tipoff of Game 4 against the Grizzlies last Monday after arriving at Chase Center and testing positive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Traded to Atlanta

The Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons on Friday in exchange for Atlanta's 2023 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Falcons continue to add to their pass-catching corps with the addition of another big-bodied wideout. Edwards was faced an uphill battle for target volume in Las Vegas with the acquisition of Davante Adams, but the 6-foot-3 wide receiver has a chance to carve out a solid role in Atlanta. The Falcons overhauled the wideout group this offseason in the wake of Calvin Ridley's suspension, led by the selection of Drake London in the first round; however, behind the rookie and phenom tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons will likely have a healthy competition for targets leading up to and during the 2022 campaign.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

USFL Week 5 scores, takeaways: Pittsburgh Maulers get first win with walk-off TD, Birmingham Stallions go 5-0

Week 5 in the USFL was a fun one. On Friday night, the preseason favorite Tampa Bay Bandits surged above .500 with a win over the Michigan Panthers. On Saturday, two of the league's top quarterbacks in New Jersey's De'Andre Johnson and New Orleans' Kyle Sloter were on display. Johnson's two first half touchdown runs and 252 all-purpose yards keyed the Generals to their fourth straight win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Still feeling shoulder

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo cited Ahmed's "cranky" right shoulder for the decision to hold him out of Friday's starting lineup, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed was in Saturday's lineup, going 1-for-3 with an RBI, but it sounds like the shoulder is and will be an ongoing issue. "My shoulder doesn't feel perfect, but I'm going to try to keep playing through it as long as I can," Ahmed said. "That's kind of all I have to say." Ahmed, who missed the first two weeks of the regular season, returned with bang, going 8-for-23 with three home runs over the first seven games played. Since then, he's gone 3-for-26 with eight strikeouts, looking much like the same hitter seen in 2021, when he finished with a .224/.280/.339 slash line.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Warriors vs. Grizzlies score: Live NBA playoff updates as Stephen Curry and Co. look to oust Memphis in Game 6

The Memphis Grizzlies kept their season alive with a dominant 134-95 Game 5 win over the Golden State Warriors despite the absence of star Ja Morant. It marked both the largest playoff victory and the most points scored in their franchise history. Now the series returns to San Francisco as Stephen Curry and Co. try to close out the series at home in Game 6 on Friday night. With one quarter left to play, it is the Warriors who own a one-point lead over the Grizzlies as we enter the final frame.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Cubs' Sean Newcomb: Plays catch

Newcomb (ankle) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Newcomb hit the injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle. The fact that he's playing catch three days later suggests that his absence may not be a particularly long one. He's expected to resume mound work soon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Alex Blandino: Shipped to Seattle

Blandino was sent from San Francisco to Seattle on Saturday in exchange for Stuart Fairchild. The move sees the two sides swap depth options. Blandino doesn't have a 40-man roster spot and has spent the year with Triple-A Sacramento, where he's hit .183/.309/.280. He owns a .226/.339/.291 slash line in 279 career major-league plate appearances.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Passes initial concussion tests

Stephenson left Saturday's game against the Pirates after taking a foul ball off his facemask, but manager David Bell said afterward that Stephenson passed initial concussion tests, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "The report (Saturday night) is no concussion," Bell said. "[Stephenson] was examined by the doctors here. We'll have him re-evaluated just to be sure, but that's a real relief in a big way. That's very scary. We caught a break there."
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Starting Friday

Margot (hamstring) is starting Friday against Toronto. Margot missed two straight games with right hamstring discomfort but will serve as the designated hitter and bat third during Friday's matchup. The 27-year-old has an active nine-game hit streak going during which he's batting .484 (15-for-31) with three homers, a triple, two doubles, 13 RBI, eight runs and four stolen bases.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Bote: Hitting at extended spring training

Bote (shoulder) has been getting at-bats at the Cubs' extended spring training, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Bote injured his left shoulder at the tail end of last season and underwent surgery in early November. He's been on the 60-day injured list since the start of this season, making him ineligible to return before early June, but the fact that he's hitting in extending spring suggests he may have a shot to return to action when first eligible.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Exits Sunday's game

Mateo was removed from Sunday's game against the Tigers with rib cage soreness, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. The 26-year-old collided with Detroit first baseman Spencer Torkelson while attempting to bunt for a base hit during the second inning, and the middle infielder was forced to leave the contest a couple innings later. Mateo has started 31 of 35 games at shortstop this season, so any absence would be significant for Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could return after minimal IL stint

The Dodgers hope Kershaw (pelvis) will be able to return following a minimal stay on the 15-day IL, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kershaw landed on the injured list with right SI joint inflammation Friday, but initial reports indicate the team doesn't seem overly concerned about his injury. However, the Dodgers will likely exercise caution with his recovery process since they've been insistent early in the year that their goal is to have the southpaw healthy enough to pitch in October. While Kershaw's IL stint adds to a growing list of absences over the last few years, it doesn't appear as though he's dealing with a long-term concern. Walker Buehler will take his place as Friday's starter against the Phillies, but the Dodgers haven't indicated who will take Kershaw's rotation spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy