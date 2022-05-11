ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Alexander Edler: Chips in with helper

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Edler notched an assist, four hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning advance with Game 7 road win over Leafs

TORONTO — When the Lightning acquired forward Nick Paul at the trade deadline, general manager Julien BriseBois said his game was made for the playoffs. And with the Lightning’s season on the line, it was Paul — one of just two players in the Tampa Bay lineup playing in his first postseason — who was the difference in sending the reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup champions on to the second round.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Shelled in loss

Freeland (1-4) took the loss during Friday's 14-10 defeat at the hands of the Royals, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 12 hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He failed to record a strikeout. Freeland got himself down 2-0 two batters into the game before permitting four more runs...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Allows five runs, earns win

Ray (4-3) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out nine in six innings to earn the win over the Mets on Sunday. Ray exhibited decent command in Sunday's start, tossing 63 of his 97 pitches for strikes. However, he allowed plenty of baserunners and gave up five runs over the first four innings of the game. Although the southpaw allowed at least five runs in a start for just the second time this season, he got plenty of run support from the Mariners and picked up his second consecutive win. Ray has posted a 4.62 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 48.2 innings over eight starts in 2022, and he tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Boston on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Stecher
Person
Alexander Edler
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Dealing with ankle sprain

Adames was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after leaving Sunday's game at Miami, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the first inning Sunday when he safely slid into home plate, and he was removed from the contest one inning later. Adames will be re-evaluated Monday and should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Late addition to lineup

Walls was added to the Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays and will start at third base and bat ninth, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 25-year-old was originally absent from Friday's starting ninth, but Yandy Diaz was a late scratch due to an illness. Walls is 1-for-22 two walks, two runs, a stolen bases and nine strikeouts in his past seven contests.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Starting Friday

Margot (hamstring) is starting Friday against Toronto. Margot missed two straight games with right hamstring discomfort but will serve as the designated hitter and bat third during Friday's matchup. The 27-year-old has an active nine-game hit streak going during which he's batting .484 (15-for-31) with three homers, a triple, two doubles, 13 RBI, eight runs and four stolen bases.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Pim
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Late scratch Saturday

Lowe was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays for an unspecified reason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's not yet clear whether Lowe is dealing with an injury, but he was removed from the lineup with under an hour before first pitch. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone and bat eighth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Begins rehab assignment

Votto (illness) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. Votto has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 3, and the Reds have said that the first baseman will require a rehab stint prior to rejoining the major-league club. He'll join the team's Triple-A affiliate Saturday and will attempt to find some success at the plate after hitting just .122 with a double, four runs and three RBI in the big leagues this season. The team hasn't officially indicated how many rehab games Votto will require, but manager David Bell recently said that the 38-year-old could rejoin the Reds when they travel to Toronto next weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Homers in victory

Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs, two RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Orioles. Cabrera put the Tigers on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning Sunday as he continued his recent tear at the plate. The 39-year-old has put up multi-hit performances in four of the last five games, and he's posted four extra-base hits during that time. Cabrera is hitting .297 with three homers, 14 RBI and 11 runs to begin the season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Brent Suter: Placed on paternity list

Suter was placed on the paternity list Friday. Suter has pitched in three of the Brewers' last four games, and he allowed two hits and a walk while striking out four in 3.1 innings. The southpaw will be away from the team for 1-to-3 days following the birth of his child, while Jandel Gustave was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to provide additional bullpen depth in Suter's absence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Saturday

Kiermaier isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Kiermaier was initially listed among the starters for Saturday's matchup, but the team issued a revised lineup with Brett Phillips starting in center field and batting ninth. Kiermaier isn't believed to be dealing with an injury, so he should be available off the bench.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sent down Friday

Kelenic was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. The Mariners are shorthanded in the outfield with Kyle Lewis (knee) on the 10-day injured list, but they'll still send Kelenic to the minors following his slow start to 2022. Over 30 games, the 22-year-old slashed .140/.219/.291 with three homers, 10 runs, 10 RBI and four stolen bases. Kelenic was regarded as one of the Mariners' top prospects prior to making his major-league debut in 2021, but he's largely struggled against the top level of competition. He'll attempt to sort things out in Tacoma, while Dylan Moore should serve as the primary right fielder following Kelenic's demotion.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Resting in afternoon game

Rendon will sit for the afternoon portion of Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The Angels won't ask all their veterans to play 18 innings in one day. Tyler Wade starts at third base in the afternoon contest, but Rendon will likely return for the nightcap.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jhonathan Diaz: Recalled prior to start

Diaz was recalled by the Angels as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics. Diaz is starting Saturday's matinee against Oakland, and he'll officially be designated as the 27th man for the twin bill. Although he's serving as an extra man Saturday, a strong performance should put him in the mix to serve as the Angels' sixth starter going forward. However, he faces strong competition for the rotation spot after Chase Silseth allowed a hit and two walks while striking out four in six scoreless frames against the Athletics on Friday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Out of lineup

Tsutsugo will sit Friday against the Reds. Tsutsugo has been unable to recapture the form he showed down the stretch last season, as he's hitting .188/.303/.250 with just one home run through 25 games. He'll hit the bench against a righty (Tyler Mahle) for the second time in three games, with Michael Chavis taking over at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Collects three RBI

Myers went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored during Sunday's 7-3 win over Atlanta in extra innings. The 31-year-old didn't have any extra-base hits Sunday, but he went 2-for-2 with runners in scoring position to help power San Diego's offense. Myers had a .527 OPS prior to landing on the injured list in late April with a bruised right thumb, but he's 6-for-21 with a home run, a walk, six RBI and four runs in five games since returning from the injury.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jandel Gustave: Back with big-league club

Gustave was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday. The 29-year-old was sent to Nashville earlier this week but will rejoin the Brewers a few days later with Brent Suter headed to the paternity list. Gustave had a 2.89 ERA over his first eight appearances of the season, but he allowed five runs over his final three outings before being demoted.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Not in Saturday's lineup

Nola isn't starting Saturday against Atlanta. Nola went 1-for-4 with a double, a run and a walk in Friday's series opener, but he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Jorge Alfaro will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy