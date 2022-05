The Western Montana Fish and Game Association would like to invite everyone to a free and fun event. The 4th annual Youth Shooting Sports and Outdoor Expo will be held on Sunday, May 22, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, at the Deer Creek Shooting Range, 6238 Shooting Center Lane in Missoula. This is going to be a great way to try out some new gear, get some valuable instruction, and have lots of fun.

