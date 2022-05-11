A Climate Time Capsule (Part 1): The Start of the International Climate Change Fight

The shoreline of Nevada’s Lake Mead receding has led to the discoveries of two sets of human remains and cracked open the mystery of the nation's largest reservoir's watery depths and what may be hidden below. Even. are likely to come to light, police say, as water levels continue...
Rising global temperatures as a result of climate change are causing water to evaporate faster. This is accelerating the water cycle, which could have a significant impact on our seas and on the continent, according to new research. Fresh ocean water is becoming fresher, salty ocean water saltier, experts say.
As shown by latest report, large numbers of majestic bird species have become ill or died as a result of biodiversity degradation, global warming, and depletion of resources. According to a preliminary report covered by ScienceAlert from researchers around the world, nearly half of living bird species were identified or presumed low birth rates. That equates to over 5,000 species facing extinction. Only 6% of the species similar studies high growth rates.
When people talk about ways to slow climate change, they often mention trees, and for good reason. Forests take up a large amount of the planet-warming carbon dioxide that people put into the atmosphere when they burn fossil fuels. But will trees keep up that pace as global temperatures rise? With companies increasingly investing in forests as offsets, saying it cancels out their continuing greenhouse gas emissions, that’s a multibillion-dollar question.
Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
Over millennia ago, a massive sulfur cloud suddenly engulfed our planet’s atmosphere. As a result, the planet remained in darkness for years that followed. Finally, several years later, these sulfur clouds settled down on the surface.
A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
Archaeologists hunting for evidence of modern human migration from Asia to Australia discovered a tiny, relatively intact skeleton of extinct humankind on the Indonesian island of Flores in 2003, which became known as Homo floresiensis, or more colloquially, the Hobbit, after the little, breakfast-guzzling critters from J.R.R. Tolkein's "The Hobbit."
Some 252 million years ago the world was going through a tumultuous period of rapid global warming. To understand what caused it, scientists have looked to one particular event in which a volcanic eruption in what is now Siberia spewed huge volumes of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere. However, there...
A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
New Delhi — Hundreds of millions of people in large parts of India and Pakistan have been exposed to a deadly heat wave for nearly two months. The high temperatures began scorching the two countries in mid-March, much earlier than the usual peak summer month of June, breaking records and catching people and governments unprepared.
More than 250 million years ago, the world saw one of the largest mass extinction in history ever recorded, annihilating over 90% of the aquatic life forms and nearly 70% of vertebrates that survived on land. The extent of the life form destruction was so severe that it is also referred to as the ‘Great Dying’.
Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
Joel Pedro is not supposed to be sitting in a green van on Antarctica's Law Dome. Joel Pedro is supposed to be more than 600 miles closer to the heart of the continent — and about 6,000 feet higher up. Not that you'd notice the difference. Unless it's a...
Comments / 0