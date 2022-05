Originally published as a Kern County Sheriff’s Office Nixle post:. “On May 10, 2022, deputies from the Taft Substation and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division responded to a home in the 27000 block of Tank Farm Road in Taft to conduct a warrant service. The warrant was served in conjunction with the arrest of Joe Barraza, a Taft resident, who was the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.

TAFT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO