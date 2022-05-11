ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels rookie pitcher Reid Detmers throws no-hitter against Rays

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Angels rookie pitcher Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter Tuesday in Anaheim, leading Los Angeles to a 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

According to The Associated Press, Detmers, a 22-year-old lefty, threw 108 pitches, logging two strikeouts and one walk during the majors’ second no-hitter of the season. A seventh-inning grounder by the Rays’ Brett Phillips was ultimately scored as an error to Angels first baseman Jared Walsh.

“Getting the last out, that’s just something I’ve dreamed of ever since I was a little kid,” Detmers said of the achievement, according to a tweet by the Angels. “I didn’t think it’d ever happen.”

Following Tuesday’s win, Detmers was 2-1 with a 3.77 ERA this season, MLB.com reported.

The last major league rookie to throw a no-hitter was Arizona’s Tyler Gilbert, who led the Diamondbacks to a win over the San Diego Padres on Aug. 14, 2021, according to the AP. The Mets claimed this season’s first no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29, according to the news agency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Photos: Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter against Rays Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels throws against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 10, 2022, in Anaheim, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

