Rene and Grisellies Benique have opened Ezekiel 47 Cafe at 10 S. Fifth Ave., off Fifth and Penn avenues, in West Reading. The name is in honor of the 47th chapter of the Book of Ezekiel from the Old Testament. The couple serves coffee, tea, sandwiches and more at the cafe, which has an atmosphere of rustic and artistic ambience.

1 DAY AGO