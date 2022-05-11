ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

Public Service Commission ruling allows Morgnec Solar project to move forward

By By MELISSA MCINTIRE Special to the Kent County News
Kent County News
Kent County News
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE — The Public Service Commission on April 27 issued an order to affirm and adopt the Morgnec Solar project, effectively ruling against appeals filed by Kent Conservation and Preservation Alliance and Kent County.

Morgnec Solar LLC plans to construct a 45-MW solar facility on 253 acres of land just outside Chestertown’s town limits off Morgnec Road, what is commonly known as the Clark Farm.

The project would interconnect to Delmarva Power’s substation in the 500-block of Morgnec Road.

Kent Conservation and Preservation Alliance and Kent County filed separate appeals of the public utility law judge’s decision in January, citing a failure to consider county zoning laws or proposed growth areas for the Town of Chestertown.

The Public Service Commission agreed with the initial ruling by the public utility law judge that stated Kent County’s zoning ordinances were too restrictive.

“The Kent County land use regime unreasonably restricts the placement of solar generating facilities. The Local Interests’ implied suggestion, that issuance of a CPCN (Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity) should only occur where all other possible projects on other pieces of land whose locations may be preferable to the local authorities have been fully examined and rejected as infeasible, would create an impossible regulatory burden both for applicants and the Commission,” the PSC wrote in its decision.

The PSC went on to state that “the Project will not unreasonably interfere with likely growth of Chestertown during the Project’s lifecycle. … The PULJ’s (public utility law judge’s) findings regarding the likely growth needs of Chestertown, and the availability of land to accommodate that growth, are reasonable and supported by the record.”

At the May 3 Kent County Commissioners meeting, County Administrator Shelley Heller said the outcome was what they expected.

Heller said the next step in the process is for Morgnec Solar LLC to come before the Kent County Planning Commission seeking site plan approval.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent County, MD
Government
City
Chestertown, MD
Local
Maryland Business
County
Kent County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Industry
Chestertown, MD
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoning Laws#Land Use#Public Utility#Morgnec Solar Llc#The Clark Farm#Delmarva Power#Cpcn#Psc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
78
Followers
116
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy