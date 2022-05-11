Public Service Commission ruling allows Morgnec Solar project to move forward

BALTIMORE — The Public Service Commission on April 27 issued an order to affirm and adopt the Morgnec Solar project, effectively ruling against appeals filed by Kent Conservation and Preservation Alliance and Kent County.

Morgnec Solar LLC plans to construct a 45-MW solar facility on 253 acres of land just outside Chestertown’s town limits off Morgnec Road, what is commonly known as the Clark Farm.

The project would interconnect to Delmarva Power’s substation in the 500-block of Morgnec Road.

Kent Conservation and Preservation Alliance and Kent County filed separate appeals of the public utility law judge’s decision in January, citing a failure to consider county zoning laws or proposed growth areas for the Town of Chestertown.

The Public Service Commission agreed with the initial ruling by the public utility law judge that stated Kent County’s zoning ordinances were too restrictive.

“The Kent County land use regime unreasonably restricts the placement of solar generating facilities. The Local Interests’ implied suggestion, that issuance of a CPCN (Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity) should only occur where all other possible projects on other pieces of land whose locations may be preferable to the local authorities have been fully examined and rejected as infeasible, would create an impossible regulatory burden both for applicants and the Commission,” the PSC wrote in its decision.

The PSC went on to state that “the Project will not unreasonably interfere with likely growth of Chestertown during the Project’s lifecycle. … The PULJ’s (public utility law judge’s) findings regarding the likely growth needs of Chestertown, and the availability of land to accommodate that growth, are reasonable and supported by the record.”

At the May 3 Kent County Commissioners meeting, County Administrator Shelley Heller said the outcome was what they expected.

Heller said the next step in the process is for Morgnec Solar LLC to come before the Kent County Planning Commission seeking site plan approval.