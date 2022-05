Northwestern’s COVID-19 positivity rate reached its latest peak this week at 9.28%, rising almost two percentage points from last week’s positivity rate. As positivity rates continue to rise, the three highest rates have all occurred in the last month, with last week seeing a positivity rate of 7.40% and 5.91% positivity rate marked for the week of April 8. Since April 8, positivity rates have consistently remained above 5%.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO