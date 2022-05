RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - The Nevada men’s golf team clinched its fourth straight NCAA berth with its selection to the Stockton Regional Wednesday. A representative from the Pack has appeared in a regional five straight years. Nevada punches its ticket to the postseason after finishing third at the Mountain West Championship a week ago. The Pack is ranked 32nd following the conclusion of the season. The team is looking for its first regional team victory and the last time a Wolf Pack golfer won an NCAA Regional was when Casey Watabu won as an individual in 2005-06. “Every regional is difficult but Stockton is ideal for us,” said Head Coach Jacob Wilner. ‘We’ve played it before and I believe we have the opportunity to advance if we perform to our abilities. It’s the best possible scenario for our team.”

