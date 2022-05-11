Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Stephens, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Camp; Gregg; Smith; Upshur; Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Smith County in northeastern Texas Eastern Wood County in northeastern Texas Upshur County in northeastern Texas Camp County in northeastern Texas Western Gregg County in northeastern Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1158 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newsome to near Rosewood to near Hawkins to near Hoard, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Pittsburg, Leesburg, Lindale, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Hainesville, Rosewood, Hoard, Liberty City, Newsome, West Mountain and Winona. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0