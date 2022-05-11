ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Stephens, Tillman by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Cotton; Grady; Jefferson; Stephens; Tillman...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Smith, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 22:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Gregg; Smith; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN WOOD...UPSHUR...SOUTHWESTERN CAMP AND WESTERN GREGG COUNTIES At 1217 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gladewater, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Longview, Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Rosewood, Liberty City, West Mountain, Winona, Union Grove, Warren City, Midway, Perryville, Bettie, Grice and Pritchett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREGG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Collin, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collin; Denton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DENTON AND WESTERN COLLIN COUNTIES At 1153 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over The Colony, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Plano, McKinney, Carrollton, Frisco, Richardson, Lewisville, Allen, Wylie, The Colony, Sachse, Lake Lewisville, Little Elm, Murphy, Prosper, Fairview, Celina, Lucas, Parker, Lowry Crossing and Cross Roads. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Morris, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Titus; Upshur; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...NORTHEASTERN WOOD...NORTHWESTERN UPSHUR SOUTHERN MORRIS...SOUTHERN TITUS AND CAMP COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Rosewood, or 10 miles southeast of Winnsboro, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Numerous trees and tree limbs were reported downed across Franklin County with this storm. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Mount Vernon, Lone Star, Rosewood, Scroggins, Newsome, Purley, Midway, Rocky Mound, Perryville, Hopewell, Holly Springs, Monticello, Harvard, Lafayette, Cypress, Center Point and Bettie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camp, Gregg, Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Camp; Gregg; Smith; Upshur; Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Smith County in northeastern Texas Eastern Wood County in northeastern Texas Upshur County in northeastern Texas Camp County in northeastern Texas Western Gregg County in northeastern Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1158 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newsome to near Rosewood to near Hawkins to near Hoard, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Pittsburg, Leesburg, Lindale, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Hainesville, Rosewood, Hoard, Liberty City, Newsome, West Mountain and Winona. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camp, Franklin, Morris, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

CAMP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallas, Kaufman, Rains, Rockwall, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 22:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallas; Kaufman; Rains; Rockwall; Van Zandt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR ROCKWALL...KAUFMAN...VAN ZANDT...RAINS AND EASTERN DALLAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Texas.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collin, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collin; Denton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DENTON AND WESTERN COLLIN COUNTIES At 1153 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over The Colony, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Plano, McKinney, Carrollton, Frisco, Richardson, Lewisville, Allen, Wylie, The Colony, Sachse, Lake Lewisville, Little Elm, Murphy, Prosper, Fairview, Celina, Lucas, Parker, Lowry Crossing and Cross Roads. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cooke, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Cooke; Grayson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cooke County in north central Texas West central Grayson County in north central Texas * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 109 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lindsay, or near Gainesville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Whitesboro, Collinsville, Lindsay, Callisburg, Lake Kiowa, Ray Roberts Park Johnson Branch, Southmayd, Tioga and Valley View. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 488 and 503. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Faulkner, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry; Pulaski; Saline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Perry, southwestern Faulkner, central Saline and central Pulaski Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1244 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wye Mountain, or 11 miles southeast of Perryville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Benton... Sherwood West Little Rock... Maumelle Bryant... Downtown Little Rock Perryville... North Little Rock Airport Southwest Little Rock... Haskell Shannon Hills... Mayflower Argenta... Otter Creek Little Italy... Roland in Pulaski County Protho Junction... Lakewood This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 108 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 136 and 162. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 12. US Highway 67 between mile markers 1 and 5. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pulaski; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SALINE AND CENTRAL PULASKI COUNTIES At 112 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Little Rock, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Benton... West Little Rock Maumelle... Bryant Downtown Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock Shannon Hills... Wrightsville Argenta... Otter Creek Ironton... Geyer Springs Mabelvale... Salem in Saline County Levy... State Fairgrounds Burns Park... Chenal Valley This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 116 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 144 and 155. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western George, Perry, southwestern Wayne, Greene and Stone Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1138 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Ovett to near Mcneil. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wiggins, Richton, Leakesville, Perkinston, McHenry, Beaumont, New Augusta and McLain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Faulkner, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Perry County in central Arkansas Southwestern Faulkner County in central Arkansas Central Saline County in central Arkansas Central Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1256 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Italy, or 11 miles west of Maumelle, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Benton... West Little Rock Maumelle... Bryant Downtown Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock Haskell... Shannon Hills Wrightsville... Argenta Traskwood... Otter Creek Ironton... Roland in Pulaski County Protho Junction... Geyer Springs Mabelvale... Salem in Saline County This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 110 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 141 and 155. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collin, Dallas, Kaufman, Rockwall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Collin; Dallas; Kaufman; Rockwall The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rockwall County in north central Texas Northwestern Kaufman County in north central Texas Southern Collin County in north central Texas Northeastern Dallas County in north central Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1201 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hebron, or near The Colony, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Dallas, Plano, Garland, Mesquite, McKinney, Frisco, Richardson, Allen, Rowlett, Wylie, Rockwall, Balch Springs, Sachse, Seagoville, Forney, Addison, Murphy, Royse City, Heath and Fate. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 between mile markers 479 and 489. Interstate 30 between mile markers 53 and 78. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 22:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-15 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Idaho, southeastern Mineral, southern Lake, southwestern Missoula and north central Ravalli Counties through 1045 PM MDT/945 PM PDT/ At 1013 PM MDT/913 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Alberton to 9 miles west of Stevensville. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Missoula, Lolo, Alberton, Bonner-West Riverside, Wye, Florence, East Missoula, Frenchtown, Evaro, Ninemile, Huson and Cyr. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 68 and 111. Highway 93 between mile markers 0 and 9. Highway 93 S between mile markers 67 and 94. Highway 200 near mile marker 0. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Love by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Love FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Oklahoma, including the following county, Love. * WHEN...Until 230 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1122 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Leon, Rubottom, Burneyville and Courtney. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LOVE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Orleans and St. Tammany Parishes, southwestern Harrison, Hancock and southern Pearl River Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1150 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Abita Springs to 8 miles northeast of Kiln. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, Long Beach, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Covington, Waveland, Diamondhead, East New Orleans, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Lake Catherine, Kiln, Pearlington, Lacombe, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center, Bush and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 246 and 254, and between mile markers 261 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 28. Interstate 12 between mile markers 62 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 510 near mile marker 1. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Orleans, Northern St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; Western Orleans Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Orleans and St. Tammany Parishes, southwestern Harrison, Hancock and southern Pearl River Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1150 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Abita Springs to 8 miles northeast of Kiln. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, Long Beach, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Covington, Waveland, Diamondhead, East New Orleans, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Lake Catherine, Kiln, Pearlington, Lacombe, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center, Bush and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 246 and 254, and between mile markers 261 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 28. Interstate 12 between mile markers 62 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 510 near mile marker 1. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hamlin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 100 AM CDT. Target Area: Hamlin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Dakota Big Sioux River Near Castlewood affecting Hamlin County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Sioux River Near Castlewood. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 9.2 feet, The road on the southwest side of Castlewood is overtopped * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 AM CDT Monday was 9.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.1 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HAMLIN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Escambia Coastal Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Mobile and southern Baldwin Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1110 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Stapleton to 3 miles northwest of Tillmans Corner. Movement was south at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Daphne, Tillmans Corner, Fairhope, Foley, Theodore, Orange Beach, Spanish Fort, Robertsdale, Point Clear, Dauphin Island, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Bon Secour, Summerdale, Silverhill, Perdido Beach, Elberta and I10 And I65. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Blaine, west central Oneida, central Cassia and southeastern Minidoka Counties through 1215 AM MDT At 1127 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Malta, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust is likely as well creating areas of low visibility. Locations impacted include Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malta, Lake Walcott, Paul, Oakley, Declo, Albion, Elba, Almo, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Mt Harrison, Sweetzer Summit, Idahome, Interstate 84 And 86 Junction, Bridge and City Of Rocks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CASSIA COUNTY, ID

