Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State Alumni Team Accepted into The Basketball Tournament’s (TBT) 64-Team Field

By TBT Public Relations
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks – today revealed that The Panamaniacs, the New Mexico State alumni team, has gained entry into this year’s 64 team field.

The Panamaniacs are organized by general manager Brandon Mason, a former Aggies guard from 1999-2003, and Preston Laird, a former New Mexico State men’s basketball assistant from 2012-16. The Panamaniacs roster currently includes:

Additional roster announcements will be made in the near future.

The Panamaniacs will be competing in TBT’s New Mexico Regional at The Pit from July 18-21. The region is hosted by The Enchantment, the New Mexico alumni team featuring J.R. Giddens, Anthony Mathis, Drew Gordon, and others. The remaining six teams in the New Mexico Regional will be revealed in June.

The winner of the New Mexico Regional will advance to Dayton, Ohio for TBT’s Championship Week at UD Arena from July 29-August 2.
For tickets or more information on The Panamaniacs and TBT, visit TheTournament.com .

Comments / 1

KTSM

UTEP student reaches for higher education dreams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There’s a saying many often refer to: where there’s a will, there’s a way and that is what one student did.  Jordan Dominguez is a senior at the University of Texas at El Paso where he faced challenges, including financial hardships but still paved his own path.  “Something I grew […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chihuahuas fall 16-12 to Sacramento River Cats

The Sacramento River Cats scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning Friday in their 16-12 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park. The two teams have split the first four games of the series. El Paso catcher Luis Campusano reached base four times in the loss, going 2-for-4 with […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 13 – May 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 13 – May 19 around New Mexico. May 12 – YPA City Wide Mixer – This is the chance to come together and network with all the young professionals in Albuquerque. There will be food, drinks, giveaways, and music. Get reacquainted with all the movers and shakers in Albuquerque and make some new friends. This event is free to all and there is no registration.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cpr.org

Interview: The New Mexico fires are burning through ancestral land that is tied to many Coloradan families

Just south of the Colorado-New Mexico border, the biggest wildfire in the United States has burned over 270,000 acres and is far from being extinguished. At just 30 percent contained as of Friday morning, the Hermits Peak fire and Calf Canyon fire are subsuming lands that were inhabited long before either Colorado or New Mexico was a U.S. state, and so the border is a somewhat arbitrary line for families with roots in the area.
COLORADO STATE
KCBD

Camp Monakiwa destroyed in New Mexico wildfire

LAS VEGAS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A popular campsite in New Mexico was destroyed by the Hermit’s Peak Fire. Camp Monakiwa in Las Vegas is where the Campfire Girls Organization goes each year. Family camps are also held there. So far, the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire has burned close...
LAS VEGAS, NM
