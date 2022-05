Teaching high school students in Seneca County about the dangers of driving while impaired or distracted has been taken to another level. What used to be a one-day mock-crash event, where seniors were bussed to the county fairgrounds, has turned into a week-long learning experience. Now, 6th graders up to 12th graders at Seneca County Schools are being exposed to police, first responders, and firefighters throughout the week at school, while learning about the four D’s of driving, drunk, drugged, distracted and drowsy, and just how dangerous they can be.

SENECA COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO