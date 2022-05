HAMMOND, La. – No. 4 seed Northwestern State, No. 6 seed HBU and No. 2 Southeastern escaped opening-round play Tuesday afternoon at the 2022 Southland Softball Tournament. The Lady Demons edged out UIW 4-3 in game one after an early three-run home run from Kat Marshall. HBU upset No. 3 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 5-4, outlasting the Islanders in an eight-inning thriller to keep its postseason alive. Southeastern opened the tournament with a 10-2 run-rule victory over No. 7 Nicholls. All teams will be back in action tomorrow for the double-elimination tournament.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO