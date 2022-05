Sunday by the Shore, is the monthly community building event that encourages the public to spend the day at The LOOP to connect with their neighbors and make new friends. Guests are invited to bring a picnic blanket and lawn chair, or borrow one from The LOOP, and enjoy a rotation of live music, interactive experiences, a picnic brunch setting, Shop & Stroll market, oceanside yoga and a variety of lawn games including pickleball, checkers, tic-tac-toe, and more.

