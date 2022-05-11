Man arrested after killing dog in Culter, Tulare County Sheriff's deputies say

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man who was hiding from police gets sniffed out by a K-9 officer after he was found driving a stolen vehicle in Hanford. An officer was in the area of N Douty Street and Grangeville Boulevard on Friday when they saw a driver speeding and failing to stop at a red light. Police followed the driver into an alleyway where he exited the vehicle and took off running.

