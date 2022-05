Two Naperville men have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a man’s home and beating him in front of his daughter. Ricardo Jimenez-Velazquez, 36 and Luis Rojas, 30, allegedly entered the victim’s home on N. Sleight Street on May 10 at around 6:30 a.m., while the victim and his minor daughter were asleep, according to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Naperville Police Department (NPD). Once inside, the two went upstairs to the victim’s bedroom. When the victim awoke and tried to get the two to leave, they allegedly punched and kicked him multiple times, with his daughter present.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO