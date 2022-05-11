ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Kathy Kolasa: Real meat, grown in a lab, could be on tables soon

By Bobby Burns
 5 days ago
If you want to wear a face mask to help reduce your risk of catching COVID or other viral diseases, feel free to do so. Just because others choose not to, doesn’t mean you have to take yours off. Eat healthy, get some daily activity and wash your hands frequently.

Q I enjoy your columns on new foods. Keep the information about new ways to get protein coming, please. HJ, Greenville

A The world and science of food are indeed changing to address the need to create a worldwide sustainable food system. Julia Firnhaber, a third-year Brody medical student, who has an undergraduate degree in nutrition, helped me explore today’s new food science of cell-cultured proteins. We recently wrote about foods that look like meat but are created from plants. Now, Julia asks you, the readers, “If you could buy and eat a burger that was grown in a lab, would you?”

The plant-based meat market is growing rapidly. People are choosing to follow a vegan or vegetarian diet or a red meatless diet for various reasons including health, environment, religion, ethics and sometimes just personal preference. Some people enjoy products that look like meat but are made from soy or peas or other plants. Others argue you should just learn to enjoy eating foods that are close to their original, unprocessed state.

Can cell-cultured proteins be the next best thing? It may sound like futuristic science fiction, but the future may be closer than we think. This “burger grown in a lab” I asked you about is in development and is made from cell-cultured proteins. We can’t buy them yet. Several start-up companies boast that their lab-grown products may be available in as little as a year! It’s difficult to get the details but here is a bit of what we know.

Cell-cultured protein is a new type of food science that involves taking a small sample of cells from an animal and growing the sample in a lab where the cells can be selected for the best quality, taste and texture. Once the cells have multiplied, they are processed into a product that is sold to a company that will mix these proteins with fat, seasonings, or other ingredients, to create the perfect product.

Culturing cells is not a new technique; it’s actually used commonly in the medical field as a way to study disease processes, new medications and vaccines! One company claims that their process involves only taking a “sesame-seed sized sample of cells” into which they can make 80,000 burgers without harming any animals. As innovative as this process sounds, it still needs to be approved by the FDA and/or the USDA.

These are two regulatory agencies that oversee the labeling and safety of food and agricultural products. They still have quite a bit to figure out before granting approval for cell-cultured meat proteins. For starters, it is still unclear which agency is responsible.The FDA, or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, regulates foods and medicines, while the USDA, or the U.S. Department of Agriculture, regulates meat, poultry, and eggs.

This new meat grown in a lab is still biologically meat, as it was taken from an animal. There is debate if and how the regulations of traditional meat products apply to these alternative proteins, also called alt-proteins for short. We couldn’t find specifics, importantly, what the Nutrition Facts label or ingredient list of a cell-cultured meat burger will look like. So, we don’t know how they will compare with a soy burger, or a burger made with ground beef.

The websites of the companies developing the technology boast of benefits to the environment and more humane treatment of animals. However, even though these alt-proteins are lab-grown, technically it is still meat. We wonder if these products would be acceptable to vegans with concerns about animal production. Another term used to describe these products is “clean meat,” likely because desirable features about the product can be selected while growing in the lab. Will they be able to produce a burger with less saturated fat and cholesterol than a traditional burger making it a healthier product? We don’t know yet.

Meat, whether it is farm or lab-grown, can play an important role in our diet. It is a great source of protein that is more bioavailable than other forms of protein, meaning that the body can absorb it easily. Eating a diet with a good protein balance can help you maintain a healthy weight as well as steady blood sugars. The protein and other nutrients in meat can help you build strong muscles and bones. In addition to protein, meat is rich in important nutrients including iron, zinc, and vitamin B12.

Of course, you can still maintain a healthy diet without eating meat but family doctors and registered dietitian nutritionists counsel vegans and vegetarians to plan their meatless meals to include nutrients, especially vitamin B12, from other foods or dietary supplements. We will update you on the specifics, as well as the benefits and risks as soon as we have access to more information.

Brenda Swanner
4d ago

real meat does not come from a lab. it's nothing but Chemicals. Not for my family.

Reply
