In the final week of Road to the Rodeo we take a look at some of the local families ranching in Southern Oregon. The Rodgers family just bought an old ranch in Butte Falls and are raising their girls to learn the ins and outs of ranching. The Randall family has a long rooted history with the Box R Ranch and they sell their beef to local meat markets and schools between Klamath and Jackson county. Nick Randall says what makes their operation so unique, is they raise their cattle from the time its born to the time its butchered. Kaitllyn and Maleah are both students and Crater High School and are part of the Junior Stockmen's Association hoping to get the younger generation involved in ranching and agriculture.

BUTTE FALLS, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO