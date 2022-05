Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is not yet done hurling insults at Kendrick Perkins after the now sports analyst said he’s scared to shoot. Ahead of the Warriors’ Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Perkins discussed some of the concerns for the Dubs in the showdown. During his appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Perk called out the former Defensive Player of the Year and said he is too “afraid” to shoot given that he’s not even looking at the basket.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO