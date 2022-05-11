ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Simmons a player to keep an eye on for Atlanta?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
I’d also keep an eye on Simmons, too. Several people inside the Hawks’ organization wanted Simmons at the trade deadline. The price might not be as high to land him now, especially if Brooklyn decides to move on before he plays one game for the Nets.

Source: Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

That might have been the worst first half Joel Embiid played on both ends of the floor since Ben Simmons was on the Nets bench in Philadelphia – 8:43 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Part 1 of the mailbag contains questions only about Hawks trades!

On Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Utah’s interest in a Hawk, Malcolm Brogdon, Ben Simmons, Danilo Gallinari, John Collins’ future and much more!

(Sub below for $1/month)

theathletic.com/3297816/2022/0…12:12 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

2 first-round picks; 1 is a right to swap, the other may be reduced to 2 seconds; Ben Simmons; Seth Curry; Andre Drummond

That’s what it took to get James Harden, and Sunday was why you got him:

thepaintedlines.com/sixers-tie-ser…12:36 AM

Teams were reluctant to make strong offers to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons before the deadline, and now there’s even more confusion about his condition. I spoke with a trusted source from a non-playoff team that was previously attracted to Simmons who told me they’re out on him. “We’re at the point we’d want to see him play first,” said the source. The Nets might feel the same before making a move. Sure, Simmons has major flaws. But he’s only 25, signed to a reasonable contract with three years remaining, and the last time we saw him he was one of the league’s best defenders. -via The Ringer / April 27, 2022

In years prior, Lillard has indicated to Portland leadership several two-way, rangy wings such as Grant, Ben Simmons, Aaron Gordon and Jaylen Brown as the type of playing partner he preferred, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / April 21, 2022

Joel Embiid: “I just didn’t understand what was going on [with the Ben Simmons situation], honestly. I didn’t understand what happened and what led up to that whole situation. To this day, I don’t understand. Even when you look at it and I don’t have any problems with him and like I say, obviously we didn’t win the championship together, but in the regular season, we went dominant every single season. 50-win seasons, I always believed that we had a chance to win together. Like I always believed that even to this day. I believe that we had a chance to win and what we were able to accomplish obviously, winning matters the most, but I feel like we had a chance and that’s what I don’t get. I don’t understand what was going on, honestly. What caused him to want to leave. I understand his explanation, but a lot of things don’t make sense.” -via Sixers Wire / March 17, 2022

