ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Pressured to resign, ex-Beaverton superintendent picked by Newberg

By Michaela Bourgeois, Brendan Boyle
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMu5b_0fZx1rMh00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a months-long search, Newberg School District has named its new superintendent after firing superintendent Joe Morelock in November.

Truck pulling stolen trailer with guns, ammo crashes on Interstate Bridge

On Tuesday, Steve Phillips was named the new superintendent. Phillips resigned as deputy superintendent of Beaverton schools back in 2018 after making controversial tweets about immigrants .

The school district has been under fire since the board introduced a ban on Pride and “Black Lives Matter” flags , which later turned into a ban on political or controversial symbols.

‘We should have known’ about escaped prisoner from Sheridan

Decisions on enforcement of that ban will be led by the superintendent.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
Newberg, OR
Government
Beaverton, OR
Government
Beaverton, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Government
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Newberg, OR
Education
opb.org

Everybody hates Portland: The city’s compounding crises are an X-factor this year

Your browser does not support the audio element. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer has made a life’s work out of promoting and defending his hometown. In 2009, when conservative columnist George Will disparaged progressive Portland as out of touch with the rest of the country, Blumenauer punched back on the House floor. He offered to fly Will out to the Rose City for a debate and a glass of pinot.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Sheridan Decisions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
987thebull.com

U.S. Marshals Capture Oregon Fugitive In Nevada

Portland – U.S. Marshals say a 38-year-old fugitive that escaped from a Federal Prison camp in Sheridan at the end of April, was captured Friday, May 13 in Nevada. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told FOX 13 in Seattle, that Andrew Cain Kristovich was staying in a tent on a property, that ironically was only a 100 yards from a prison. Kristovich was armed with an AR and five magazines, but he surrendered when he saw his tent surrounded by deputies.
SHERIDAN, OR
KDRV

Josephine County Measure 110 program up for approval

SALEM, Ore. -- Josephine County's Measure 110 treatment program is scheduled for state review next week. Oregon's Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) this week approved applications for drug treatment and recovery services in six more counties. They raise the state overall total to 27, including Curry, Klamath, Lake, Harney and Malheur Counties in Southern Oregon.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy