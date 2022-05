The Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office is trying to figure out how a box full of mail-in ballots ended up on a sidewalk in East Hollywood. The discovery comes as the June 7 California primary approaches. The 104 unopened ballots were found by a woman walking her dog last weekend. She took them home and called the Sheriff’s Department who told her to call the Postal Service. She did and then received a call back from the County Registrar’s Office. An official picked them up. The registrar’s office says it appears to be a case of mail theft rather than an attempt at election fraud. The ballots were in a United States Postal Service box. The USPS is also investigating.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO