The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Kingsbridge Heights, in the 50th precinct. It was reported to police that Sashely Arpi, 15, of 3055 Baily Avenue in The Bronx, was last seen on Tuesday, May 10, at around 7.25 a.m., leaving her home. She is described as female, White, is 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, has a thin build, a light complexion and black hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, black sneakers and a black sweater.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO