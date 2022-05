How many have voted? At 36,126 ballots recieved, it it looks like close to 7% of the ballots have been voted and returned to Division of Elections, as of Wednesday evening. The last midterm turnout was about 20%, and with mail-in for this one, Alaskans might expect 30% turnout in this special primary election. Given that, the votes in so far total between 25% and 35% of the election. This special election ends on June 11 — that is the day the ballot must be postmarked by.

2 DAYS AGO