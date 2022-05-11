Missing 13-year-old found dead in Beaverton

On May 13, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m., The Klamath Falls Police Department, Oregon State Police and Klamath County Fire District #1 responded to the intersection of North 3rd St. and McKinley St on a vehicle versus bicyclist crash. Upon arrival, a KFPD officer found a 10-year-old female down in the roadway near a heavily damaged bicycle. The juvenile was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Officers and troopers initiated CPR until personnel from K.C.F.D. #1 arrived on scene and transported the juvenile to Sky Lakes Medical Center. Unfortunately, after an intensive effort by emergency department staff, paramedics and officers; the juvenile female succumbed to her injuries, and she was pronounced deceased.

