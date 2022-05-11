ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kempe scores in OT, Kings lead Oilers 3-2 in playoff series

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Domi, Raanta help Hurricanes close out Bruins 3-2 in Game 7

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Max Domi scored twice in the second period while Antti Raanta had 27 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 to win the deciding Game 7 of their first-round playoff series. Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, Carolina advanced to the second round to face the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jake DeBrusk scored a second-period goal for the Bruins, while David Pastrnak had one with 21.7 seconds left with Boston having pulled Jeremy Swayman for the extra attacker. Swayman had 28 saves for Boston.
RALEIGH, NC
KEYT

Haji Wright scores in 7th straight game for Antalyaspor

American forward Haji Wright has extended his scoring streak to seven games by helping Antalyaspor to a 4-2 win at Kasımpaşa in the Turkish league. A 24-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright increased his season total to 14 goals in 31 league matches. He has eight goals in his past seven games. Wright intercepted a clearance by goalkeeper Erdem Canpolat inside the penalty area and scored into the empty goal for a 3-1 lead in the 53rd minute. Wright also hit the crossbar in second-half stoppage time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

CFL, CFL Players’ Association break off CBA negotiations

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Football League and the CFL Players’ Association broke off negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement Saturday, hours before before the previous deal expired. The move came after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. Training camps are scheduled to open Sunday, but the union directed players from seven of of the nine teams to participate in a work stoppage beginning at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Sunday. Edmonton and Calgary players will report to camp but will join the work stoppage once provincial labor laws allow. And while the union said Montreal players won’t report, there’s confusion regarding whether Quebec labor laws would put them in a legal strike position.
FOOTBALL
KEYT

Hudson, Cardinals combine to stop Giants’ 6-game win streak

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dakota Hudson and a quartet of relievers combined to help the St. Louis Cardinals stop San Francisco’s six-game winning streak, blanking the Giants 4-0. The Cardinals pitched their sixth shutout of the season. The Los Angeles Angels began the day with a major league-leading seven shutouts. Yadier Molina doubled, singled and scored a run. Molina’s 2,128th career hit moved him past Mike Piazza to give him the sixth-most hits among catchers. St. Louis led 1-0 in the fifth when the Giants put runners at first and third with two outs. Molina threw out Joc Pederson trying to steal second to end the inning. Tommy Edman homered as the Cardinals won for the second time in seven games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KEYT

3 CFL teams cancel opening practices amid work stoppage

TORONTO (AP) — Three Canadian Football league teams canceled their opening training-camp practices Sunday, a day after the league and players union broke off negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement. The Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts canceled practices, with more teams expected to follow suit. The previous CBA expired at midnight, with the CFL Players’ Association directing players from seven of the nine teams to participate in a work stoppage beginning at 12:01 a.m. EDT Sunday. Players with the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders reported to their camps because they will not be in a legal strike position under Alberta laws until later this month. The lone previous CFL strike came in 1974 and was resolved before the start of the season.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy