The 12-17 Baltimore Orioles have won four of five as they head to St. Louis to open a series with the 16-12 Cardinals tonight at 7:45 PM EST. St. Louis has lost two in a row but had won five of six prior to that, as they return home after a brief road trip. Adam Wainwright was scheduled to pitch today but was placed on the COVID list. The Cardinals are hopeful he'll be activated before tonight's game but if he's not, it seems most likely that Miles Mikolas would pitch instead. It's possible they'd go with a bullpen game, but we'll update you here as soon as we receive official word.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO