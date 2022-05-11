ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Ray Scott Dies: Creator Of Long Running ‘Bassmaster’ TV Franchise, Father Of Modern Bass Fishing Was 88

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtNsi_0fZwm9LZ00

Click here to read the full article.

Ray Scott , dubbed the “Father of Modern Bass Fishing” for helping turn a regional leisure sport into an industry with an economic impact of $125 billion per year and related media including magazines, web sites and an iconic TV Show, died in his sleep Sunday night at his home in Alabama, according to an announcement on Bassmaster .com. He was 88.

A child of the Great Depression, Scott worked for a decade as an insurance salesman before his lightbulb moment came.

Rained out on a fishing trip, with basketball the only sports on TV, he thought to himself, “Why doesn’t someone cover fishing on TV? There’s more folks fishing than playing basketball.”

So in 1967, leveraging a great idea and a flair for promotion, Scott launched the first national professional bass-fishing tournament. A year later, he founded what has become the world’s largest fishing organization, the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society — or B.A.S.S. — and Bassmaster magazine, which would eventually boast 650,000 subscribers.

The evangelizing angler was featured on NBC’s Today , ABC’s Dick Cavett Show and on 20/20 .

In 1984, he and then-Bassmaster Editor Bob Cobb created The Bassmasters , a TV show that became a hit for The Nashville Network. Today, the program is broadcast on Fox Sports , putting it among the longest-running and most-watched fishing shows in history.

The tournament born in 1967 became known as the Bassmaster Classic — and also known as the Super Bowl of bass fishing. The Classic along with the Bassmaster Elite Series and related events such as the Classic Outdoor Expo grew to attract more than 125,000 fishing fans each year, according to Field & Stream. They also provided a growing content offering for the Fox Sports TV franchise.

You can watch Scott and Bob Cobb reflect on the 20th anniversary of the Bassmaster Classic in 1990 below.

Scott was a conservationist, introducing the concept of catch-and-release to bass fishing, working with B.A.S.S. to promote clean water, catch watershed polluters and promote safe boating.

Among his fans were Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, with whom he fished.

Scott sold B.A.S.S. to an investment group in 1986, but he continued to serve as emcee of the Classic for several more years.

He is survived by his wife, Hope Susan Scott; four children, Ray Wilson Scott III, Steven Leo Scott, Jennifer Eunice Epperson, Wilson Freeman Scott; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel and Edward Scott, and his first wife Eunice Hiott Scott.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 4

Bass Face
4d ago

He took the poisonous DNA altering heart bloating clot forming cancer causing spike protein blood thickening HIV spreading seizure causing death shot. 💀💀💀

Reply
2
Related
Deadline

‘Big Sky’ Renewed For Season 3 At ABC; Jensen Ackles Joins As Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. The mysteries of Big Sky will continue at ABC, which has renewed the David E. Kelly series for season three. The series stars Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick.  Jensen Ackles, who guest starred in the season two finale, joins the cast as a series regular in season three. The Supernatural star plays Beau Arlen, a confident and charming good ol’ boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff (and Jenny Hoyt’s new boss) as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb. Ackles, Deadline understands, is on a one-year deal.  Jamie-Lynn Sigler has also been upped...
NFL
Deadline

Fred Ward Dies: ‘The Right Stuff’, ‘Tremors’ & ‘Remo Williams’ Actor Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Fred Ward, a prolific actor best known for roles in The Right Stuff, Tremors, Miami Blues, True Detective and many others, died May 8. He was 79. His death was announced by his publicist. No cause or place of death was disclosed. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Ward, a San Diego native, began his professional career with small roles in 1970s episodic television before making a strong impression in his breakthrough film Southern Comfort, directed by Walter Hill and released in 1981. Two years later, he’d star as astronaut Gus Grissom in the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘True Lies’ Reboot Picked Up To Series By CBS, Capping 6-Year Journey For McG & Bringing 20th TV Back On The Network

Click here to read the full article. It took an extra day but True Lies, which had been expected to get a nod yesterday, along with CBS’ other new series orders, is officially picked up to series. As Deadline reported yesterday, the reboot of James Cameron’s hit 1994 action comedy movie, from Matt Nix, McG, Cameron and 20th Television, is targeted for midseason. It joins CBS’ other newly picked up hourlong series, Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd, which are expected to be on the fall schedule. It is no surprise that CBS and True Lies studio...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’: Why Karen Grassle Wasn’t Initially ‘Impressed’ by Her Role

Karen Grassle is recognized around the world for playing Caroline Ingalls on the classic TV show Little House on the Prairie. Grassle played opposite Michael Landon and actress Melissa Gilbert on the NBC family drama. Yet the actress says that she had some misgivings about her role at first. Grassle elaborates on this part of her career as she released a memoir back in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Basketball
deseret.com

The latest ‘Jeopardy!’ episode had a rare ending

The latest “Jeopardy!” episode had an unusual ending — one that host Ken Jennings didn’t want fans to miss. “There’s a real @Jeopardy rarity on the show tonight,” Jennings tweeted early Wednesday night as a heads up. “Plan your evening accordingly!”. And Wednesday’s...
TV SHOWS
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
EW.com

Jossara Jinaro, ER and The Young and the Restless actress, dies of cancer at 48

Jossara Jinaro, an actress who appeared on such TV shows as ER, The Young and the Restless, and Judging Amy, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer. She was 48. Jinaro's husband announced her death on her Facebook page, writing, "With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro, on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Cavett
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
TVLine

TV Bloodbath: 17 Shows Cancelled in 48 Hours — Which Cut Hurt the Most?

Click here to read the full article. Well, that was brutal. A total of 17 broadcast series were laid to rest over the past 48 hours as the broadcast networks began cleaning house in advance of next week’s fall presentations (aka the “Upfronts”). The body count was highest at about-to-be-sold The CW, which axed seven series this week, including Legacies, Charmed, 4400, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark and Dynasty. CBS shuttered nearly a half dozen programs, including Magnum P.I, B Positive and Good Sam, while NBC pulled the plug on three (including comedies Mr. Mayor and Kenan). Fox, meanwhile, parted ways with...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Sport Fishing#Nbc#Abc#Bassmasters#The Nashville Network#Fox Sports
TODAY.com

'Jeopardy!' ends with rare scene in final round

There wasn’t too much suspense on Wednesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”. Two contestants failed to make the final round, making reigning champion Mattea Roach the only player who qualified for Final Jeopardy. A Final Jeopardy with only one contestant does not happen often: It hasn't happened since Oct. 13, 2020, according to the show's website.
TV SHOWS
Racing News

Kyle Busch set to release documentary film (Trailer)

You either love or you love to hate Kyle Busch. Those are the only two options when it comes to NASCAR’s polarizing driver of the No. 18. View the Rowdy trailer below. In 2015, Kyle Busch broke his leg in an Xfinity Series crash at Daytona International Speedway. The race took place a day before the famed Daytona 500.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of PGA Tour Star Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour comeback won't be happening next week. The 2021 PGA Championship winner was set to make his return to the major tournament next week. Mickelson, who hasn't played since his Saudi League controversy, withdrew from The Masters last month. Now, Mickelson has done the same with the PGA Championship.
GOLF
Us Weekly

The Robertson Family of ‘Duck Dynasty’: Where Are They Now?

The Robertson family may have become household names thanks to A&E, but they've stayed on fans’ minds ever since thanks to their hilarious antics. Duck Dynasty gave viewers an inside look at the lives of the Louisiana natives and their business, Duck Commander. The hit reality show premiered in March 2012 and ended in March 2017 […]
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Deadline

81K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy