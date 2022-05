In 2009, Brachle and her husband, Andrew, discovered the building at 137 Society Drive was empty. Previously used by a roofing company, the 4,000-square-foot space was big and open. With 25-foot ceilings, it would also give gymnasts plenty of room to practice safely on the bars. The Brachles decided to pursue their passion for gymnastics, as well as CrossFit. Though they sold ownership of the CrossFit portion during the pandemic, they kept maintained control of the gymnastics program, which includes 300 kids and a few adults.

