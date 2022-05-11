ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Clark County Coroner describes task of identifying remains at Lake Mead

By Victoria Saha
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6G4W_0fZwl9JM00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has its hands full on a regular basis, but now with two skeletal remains found at Lake Mead, they are continuing to pour in all their resources to help identify them.

However, it will be a lengthy process until we know who they are, and there is a chance we may never know.

The case of the bodies found at Lake Mead just six days apart has gained international attention.

First, a body was found in a barrel that was under the lake for decades.

Though discovered in the spring of 2022, Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse believes this person could have been there for at least 40 years.

“We did determine it was an adult male, we did determine based on clothing that the time frame was consistent with the 70s and 80s, and the cause was a gunshot wound,” said Rouse.

Just six days after that first body was found, skeletal remains were found under the sand.

Both remains are now in the custody of the coroner’s office.

“We are optimistic that we are able to get DNA, however, that will be submitted to another agency to see if they are able to create a DNA profile,” said Rouse.

Rouse said that in both cases, they were able to find a good amount of DNA from the teeth and bones, but now it’s just a matter of finding a match.

“You look for consistencies or points of concordance that could be matched up to determine if the individual’s records you are reviewing when they were alive match what you are seeing at the time of their death,” said Rouse.

If there are any matches, the coroner’s office will rely on tips coming in.

“What’s challenging in this case because it does have such a prolonged interval is we may not have those comparatives available so we are relying on somebody at some point reporting a missing person and providing enough details that can be entered in,” Rouse added.

She emphasizes it is too early to tell how the second person died, although they are not ruling out drowning.

Rouse also said there is not a national database for dental records, but if they narrow down who these people could be, they could subpoena a dental office for their records and compare them.

Currently, the biggest task is trying to find DNA from blood relatives.

After the coroner’s office has exhausted all its options, the remains will go to a funeral home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

1 hour on western Nevada highways: 2 motorcycle fatals, 1 auto fatal

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Motorcyclists died in separate crashes on the highway through Virginia City less than 45 minutes apart Sunday afternoon. Minutes after the second motorcycle fatality on Nevada 341, a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle crash on Nevada 88 in Douglas County rolled and ended up upside in the water in the West Fork of the Carson River, the Nevada State Police said. A person was taken by medical helicopter from that crash but was later declared dead.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County hosting government surplus auction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re in the market for a new watch, a new tablet, or even a new car, a local auction has everything you may need. Clark County is hosting its government surplus auction, offering about 200 vehicles and 225 lots of miscellaneous items. These are items that were used or acquired by government agencies in Southern Nevada.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Fox5 KVVU

Remembering the PEPCON disaster 34 years later

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you lived in the Las Vegas Valley in 1988, you remember it well. The deadly PEPCON disaster rocked the valley 34 years ago. “There were seven explosions all together. The final one was a 3.5 on the Richter scale it is the largest civilian explosion in the history of the united states,” local historian Mark Hall-Patton said. “It left a crater that was 15 feet wide and 200 feet long.”
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mead#Dna#Clothing#Clark County Coroner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox5 KVVU

Some Las Vegas residents living in RVs due to housing crisis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing crisis has left some people with no choice but to camp out in their RVs. Some are parking their RVs wherever they can find open public space. Some RVs can be seen lined up on Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. One woman who lives in one of the RVs on the street and said she is constantly having to move to different places because code enforcement forces her to leave.
LAS VEGAS, NV
spectrumnews1.com

Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy