Buffalo, NY

Comedian Chris Rock Is Coming To Buffalo

By Ed Nice
96.1 The Breeze
 5 days ago
Renowned comedian Chris Rock is embarking on his first major tour in just about five years and you already know that fans are due for an amazing show when he makes a stop in the 716. For nearly 40 years Chris Rock has been one of the most important...

