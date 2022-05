Police said a juvenile passenger sustained life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle collision that injured six people Thursday morning on Connecticut Avenue. Officers and fire rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Atherton Drive in the Wheaton-Glenmont area at about 7:35 a.m. for a reported collision, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said in a release. The collision involved a 1997 Ford F150 pulling a light duty trailer and a 2015 Kia Optima. According to police investigation, the driver of the Ford F150 was trying to make a left turn from eastbound Atherton Drive to northbound Connecticut Avenue and the driver of the Kia Optima was going and continuing south on Connecticut Avenue when the two vehicles crashed in the intersection.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO