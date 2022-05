THORNTON | The Class 5A state championship for the Regis Jesuit boys swim team came with some tasty frosting on top Saturday evening. The Raiders finished off a two-day show of strength in the pool with a state championship from the 400 yard freestyle relay team of seniors Gio Aguirre and Mack Dugan and juniors Ronan Krauss and Hawkins Wendt, which gave them a 64-point victory over runner-up Cherry Creek at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center.

