TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One teenager is dead and another injured following a shooting in Toledo Saturday night. Toledo Police responded at 10:27 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Brame and Matlack. According to police, Tavon Fields, 18, was shot at least one time and taken to Toledo Hospital by private vehicle where he died from his injuries.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO