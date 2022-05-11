ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Football: Four-Star Defensive Lineman Joel Starlings Schedules Official Visit

By Matt Newton
 5 days ago

Starlings will visit UVA on November 18-20 for the Cavaliers' final home game of the regular season against Coastal Carolina

Tony Elliott and the new Virginia football coaching staff have made recruiting high school players in the Commonwealth of Virginia a top priority in their first offseason leading the UVA football program. With most of the state's top talent in the last several years committing to other programs around the country, the coaching staff's emphasis on keeping these players at home is a welcome sight.

The Cavaliers are currently in a heated recruiting battle for one of the top high school football players in the Commonwealth from the class of 2023. Joel Starlings, a four-star defensive lineman from Benedictine College Prep in Richmond, announced on Tuesday that he has scheduled an official visit to UVA for the weekend of November 18-20.

Originally committed to Michigan, Starlings reopened his commitment in January after Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua left Ann Arbor to take a job at USC. Starlings released a new top five on April 27th and Virginia made the cut along with Oklahoma, North Carolina, West Virginia, and South Carolina.

A 6'5", 310-pound offensive tackle, Starlings is a consensus top-five player from the state of Virginia across each of the major recruiting sites. 247Sports rates Starlings as the No. 41 defensive lineman in the class of 2023 and Rivals has Starlings ranked as the No. 18 defensive tackle in the country.

Starlings has visited UVA unofficially three times, including a visit in late April for the Virginia football spring game, but he had yet to schedule an official visit until this week. Starlings will be in Charlottesville for his official visit from November 18th to November 20th, which means he will be in attendance for Virginia's final home game of the regular season against Coastal Carolina on November 19th at Scott Stadium.

Stay tuned to Cavaliers Now for more Virginia football recruiting news.

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

