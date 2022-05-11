Keep eyes on college sports...

Last week, I strongly encouraged you to check out some of the Carolina Hurricanes round one series against Boston and the NBA playoffs as well. I did just that and, while all the games haven’t gone my way, I have certainly been entertained.

Despite all of the postseason excitement combined with a Kentucky Derby winner that tried to eat the other horses after the race, it’s actually college athletics that had my current attention. Blame it on the Carolina/Duke rivalry.

See, what had happened was… the UNC basketball program had all four starters who were eligible to return choose to do just that. They also signed the coveted recruit they had been chasing.

While all of this was great news for the Tar Heels, it couldn’t be expected and actually left the team a bit imbalanced and in need of a big man without a scholarship available to offer.

Then Kerwin Walton, a player who seemed destined for glory as a freshman under Roy Williams yet never earned much playing time from Hubert Davis, announced his intent to transfer. That opens up a scholarship for Carolina to use and find a big man in the transfer portal.

This morning I saw the news that a few miles away in Durham, Jon Scheyer has hit the ground running as Duke’s head coach after announcing the addition of two grad transfers. This is in addition to the number one rated recruiting class in the country that includes three projected NBA lottery picks and the recent hire of super recruiter Jai Lucas from Kentucky’s staff.

Carolina doesn’t return all of their eligible starters without name image and likeness (NIL). Those guys can return to school and make money now. Armando Bacot will even be on Netflix’s OBX next season.

The loss of a talented player to transfer used to be heartbreaking for fans and now it can be good news for all involved.

You can’t tell it in print, but there is a heavy emphasis on the word can. I believe if the coach should have a right to leave when he wants to then the player should as well, but it doesn’t always result in a win-win like it will with Walton and UNC.

These are just a few examples of how both NIL and the transfer portal have changed college athletics, and it’s greatest rivalry, right before our eyes. While I am still watching the playoffs, I can’t help but keep glancing back at college sports to see what will happen next.

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com .