ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Keep eyes on college sports...

By David Friedman Columnist
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 5 days ago

Last week, I strongly encouraged you to check out some of the Carolina Hurricanes round one series against Boston and the NBA playoffs as well. I did just that and, while all the games haven’t gone my way, I have certainly been entertained.

Despite all of the postseason excitement combined with a Kentucky Derby winner that tried to eat the other horses after the race, it’s actually college athletics that had my current attention. Blame it on the Carolina/Duke rivalry.

See, what had happened was… the UNC basketball program had all four starters who were eligible to return choose to do just that. They also signed the coveted recruit they had been chasing.

While all of this was great news for the Tar Heels, it couldn’t be expected and actually left the team a bit imbalanced and in need of a big man without a scholarship available to offer.

Then Kerwin Walton, a player who seemed destined for glory as a freshman under Roy Williams yet never earned much playing time from Hubert Davis, announced his intent to transfer. That opens up a scholarship for Carolina to use and find a big man in the transfer portal.

This morning I saw the news that a few miles away in Durham, Jon Scheyer has hit the ground running as Duke’s head coach after announcing the addition of two grad transfers. This is in addition to the number one rated recruiting class in the country that includes three projected NBA lottery picks and the recent hire of super recruiter Jai Lucas from Kentucky’s staff.

Carolina doesn’t return all of their eligible starters without name image and likeness (NIL). Those guys can return to school and make money now. Armando Bacot will even be on Netflix’s OBX next season.

The loss of a talented player to transfer used to be heartbreaking for fans and now it can be good news for all involved.

You can’t tell it in print, but there is a heavy emphasis on the word can. I believe if the coach should have a right to leave when he wants to then the player should as well, but it doesn’t always result in a win-win like it will with Walton and UNC.

These are just a few examples of how both NIL and the transfer portal have changed college athletics, and it’s greatest rivalry, right before our eyes. While I am still watching the playoffs, I can’t help but keep glancing back at college sports to see what will happen next.

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com .

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

UCF wins AAC softball title with 11-0 win over South Florida

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jada Cody and Shannon Doherty had three-run home runs and Kama Woodall pitched five shutout innings to lead No. 17 UCF to an 11-0 win against South Florida Saturday morning in the American Athletic Conference Championship final at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium. The Knights (46-12) won their second American Athletic Conference tournament title, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
York News-Times

Former NU volleyball player Akana transfers to Texas

Former Nebraska volleyball player Keonilei Akana will transfer to Texas, the Longhorns announced on Friday. The news comes about two weeks after Akana entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal database. Akana was a key part of Nebraska’s defense that helped the Huskers reach the national championship match last...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Basketball
Raleigh, NC
College Basketball
City
Durham, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jai Lucas
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Jon Scheyer
cbs19news

Virginia edges past USC to advance to NCAA second round

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Morgan Schwab tied a program-record with seven assists to lead Virginia to a 13-11 win over USC and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Schwab assisted five of the first seven goals of the game as UVA raced out to a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
KSN News

Wichita State softball punches ticket to NCAA Regional

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State softball had an earlier exit than expected from the American Conference tournament, but their spirits were lifted on the flight back home. Wichita State earned an at-large bid for the 2022 NCAA Regional. The Shockers are headed to the Fayetteville Regional, hosted by Arkansas, as the number three seed. […]
WICHITA, KS
On3.com

PREVIEW: Kentucky Men’s Tennis hosts Wake Forest in NCAA Super Regional

The No. 8 seed Kentucky Wildcats (23-7) host the No. 9 seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons (33-6) Saturday at 2:00 P.M. in the NCAA Super Regional with a trip to Champaign, Illinois on the line. The match is scheduled to be played outside at the Hillary J. Boone Tennis Center on the UK campus, but could possibly move right next door to the indoor center if it rains.
WAKE FOREST, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#College Athletics#Nba Playoffs#Nba#Kentucky Derby#Unc#The Tar Heels
KOLD-TV

Arizona softball head to Columbia Regional

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona softball begins its postseason road in Missouri, where the Wildcats will compete in the Columbia Regional. Other teams in the regional include host No. 15 seed Tigers, Illinois and Missouri State. The Wildcats open the regional against Illinois. First pitch is 1:30 p.m. Friday and...
ARIZONA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Geremy Guerrero signs with Houston Astros

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Former Indiana State pitcher Geremy Guerrero signed a contract with the Houston Astros over the weekend. He is heading to the team facility in West Palm Beach, Florida to begin training for the remainder of the year. The 2021 Missouri Valley Pitcher of the Year posted a record of 10-1 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
20
Followers
91
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy