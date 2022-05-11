Alaska Airlines cancels take off to yield to military plane

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Alaska Airlines Flight 896 which was going from Honolulu to Seattle had to cancel its take off around 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 after a military’s Boeing C-17 unexpectedly broke off its approach to a parallel runway and was climbing out, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxied back to its gate.

During initial take-off the pilots onboard Alaska flight 896 were instructed by Air Traffic Control to abort take-off at Honolulu International Airport and yield to another aircraft who was performing a missed approach. Our pilots, who train for these situations in recurrent training, handled the situation expertly. The crew taxied the aircraft back to the terminal where it was inspected by maintenance technicians before taking off without incident approximately 90 minutes later. Alaska Airlines

The Hawaii Department of Transportation confirmed the flight left Honolulu just after 3 p.m.