ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad cracks down on single-use plastics, balloons

By Kasia Gregorczyk
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgKp7_0fZwdLX900

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Carlsbad City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed three ordinances Tuesday to reduce single-use plastics and limit the pollution balloons can cause when released.

The city adopted a sustainable materials management plan late last year and the ordinances introduced this week represent big steps in implementing that plan.

“It’s become so much less controversial for city councils and elected officials to tackle this issue locally,” said Mitch Silverstein, police coordinator with the Surfrider Association.

The city will expand restrictions on single-use plastic bags to go beyond just grocery stores. In Carlsbad, this policy will now include all retail and restaurants, so expect a charge unless you bring your own.

“It’s a minimum of 10 cents. A store could choose to charge more and some of them have the larger more heavy-duty bags they charge a couple of dollars for,” explained Jamie Wood, environmental management director for the City of Carlsbad.

Tent vendors set up shop at Balboa Park without permits

This particular ordinance will go into effect for retail in July 2023 and for restaurants in July 2024.

“I’d be very pleased if anything against the balloons got past when I go into a grocery store. I’ll take as much hygiene as I can get,” Carlsbad resident Glen Bernard said.

Other coastal communities like Encinitas and Solana Beach have banned the sale and release of helium balloons altogether, while Carlsbad took the step to stop the intentional release of balloons.

“With this ordinance, our goal is really education to let people understand the importance of not releasing the balloons and the environmental harm they can cause, as well as the cleanup that’s required,” Wood said.

Lastly, also passing with full support, Carlsbad will crack down on single-use plastic bottles, prohibiting them at city facilities and any events on city property.

These two ordinances will have a second reading and go into effect 30 days later. The city says it is focusing on education rather than enforcement, but if repeated violations occur there could be a fine or suspension of event permit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
eastcountymagazine.org

STING OPERATION FINDS 24 STORES SELLING TOBACCO TO MINORS IN EL CAJON

May 13, 2022 (El Cajon) – A sting operation found 24 retailers in El Cajon sold tobacco to minors without asking for ID, in violation of the city’s Tobacco Retail License Inspection Program. That’s 23% of all outlets inspected. Nine were second-time violators within the past three...
EL CAJON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carlsbad, CA
Society
City
Encinitas, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Government
City
Solana Beach, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
City
Carlsbad, CA
KSBW.com

California is getting a new state park in the Central Valley

MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
MODESTO, CA
kusi.com

The Red Cross sounds the alarm in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Red Cross is in need of volunteers to help install 400 free smoke alarms in part of their “Red Cross Sound the Alarm” effort. They are headed to El Cajon with Heartland Fire and Rescue, with the end-goal being to install 50,000 free smoke alarms with partners in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Wood
NBC Bay Area

Overpriced, Overwhelmed, Over it! Investigating California's Crazy Housing

The Bay Area’s and California’s housing crisis is crazy. Shacks are selling for millions. Investors are paying all cash for homes that could go to family buyers. And generations of communities are getting priced out. Through a series of steaming reports, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit reveals its year-long investigation into The Golden State’s overpriced housing market that is leaving so many Californians overwhelmed and over it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Toni Koraza

What will San Diego Look Like if All Ice on Earth Melts? Here’s Your Answer

San Diego is one of the southernmost cities in sunny California. It’s the seat of San Diego County, the fifth most populous county in the United States. With beautiful views, multiple naval bases, and a population of over a million, personality is not lacking. Sitting sixty-two feet above sea level is a problem when sea levels are perpetually rising. Leaving out damages caused by storm surges, San Diego could rack up $335 million in damages due to rising sea levels alone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastics#Single Use Plastic#Balloons#Carlsbad City Council#The Surfrider Association
kcrw.com

1 man won’t stop watering, another says lawn doesn’t belong here

Starting June 1, 6 million Southern Californians will face new water restrictions that limit most of them to watering their landscapes twice or just once per week. For now, only water districts that pull significantly from the State Water Project face the restrictions, which includes large swaths of the City of Los Angeles, Ventura County, the Inland Empire and other communities. LADWP announced this week that people living at odd-numbered street addresses can wash their cars and water their lawns on Mondays and Fridays. It’s Thursdays and Sundays for even-numbered residents. Other communities could be next, and the belt-tightening may get worse before the next rainy season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy