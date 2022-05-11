ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Question of the Day for Sunrise Wednesday 5-11-22

By Howard Gordon
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 5 days ago
Americans use 500 million of these every day. Enough to circle the earth twice. What is it? Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday .

ANSWER: Plastic Straws

