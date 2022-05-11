ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

New Zealand fully reopens to the world in August: Ardern

By ROSLAN RAHMAN, Daniel GILHOOLY
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qycu6_0fZwc7Mr00
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand will reopen to the world in August /AFP

New Zealand will fully reopen to the world in August, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday, ending one of the toughest anti-Covid-19 border restrictions.

Border safeguards will be lifted fully and all pre-departure testing dropped from 11:59 pm on July 31, with Ardern saying "New Zealand is in demand and now fully open for business".

The controls dating back to March 2020 have been hailed as world-leading in some quarters, with New Zealand boasting one of the lowest coronavirus death rates among developed nations.

However, critics have decried the system as lacking flexibility and compassion, as well as curtailing the economy.

For much of the pandemic, all international arrivals had to undergo two weeks of quarantine in government-run hotel facilities patrolled by the military.

Those restrictions have already been dropped for New Zealand residents and travellers from nations with visa-free agreements. But the rest of the world had been told to wait until October.

Ardern told a business audience in Auckland on Tuesday that the date had been brought forward by more than two months as part of a raft of announcements to reinvigorate the economy -- most notably the ailing tourism industry.

- Skills shortages -

"This will be welcome news for families, businesses and our migrant communities. It also provides certainty and good preparation time for airlines and cruise ship companies planning a return to New Zealand in the peak spring and summer seasons," she said.

New Zealand welcomed 3.9 million international arrivals in 2019, making tourism the country's biggest pre-pandemic export earner, generating more than NZ$16 billion ($10.9 billion) annually.

Ardern also announced significant changes to immigration settings, hoping to attract workers to understaffed sectors such as engineering, health and IT.

Workers can have their residency applications fast-tracked and processed within 30 days if they are filling critical gaps.

Visa extensions for around 20,000 migrants already in the country were also announced, along with a full resumption of international education from July 31.

"By helping to relieve urgent skills shortages, opening up tourism and putting our immigration settings on a more secure footing, we are building on our proven plan to secure New Zealand's economic future," Ardern said.

The New Zealand population is highly vaccinated but is currently experiencing an extended wave of Omicron infections.

It has recorded 855 coronavirus-related deaths -- that number having climbed considerably since lockdown rules were relaxed in March.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

NZ prime minister Ardern tests positive for Covid-19

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has overseen her country's world-leading response to the coronavirus pandemic, has tested positive for Covid-19, her office announced Saturday. Ardern shared a photo of her positive test on Instagram. dgi/sst
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
AFP

UAE's ailing President Sheikh Khalifa dies aged 73

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan died Friday aged 73 after a years-long battle with illness, triggering a period of mourning and a handover of power in the oil-rich Gulf state. Dubai's ruler, UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, said the country mourned "with hearts filled with sadness".
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

New UAE president meets Macron, Johnson as world leaders stream in

The United Arab Emirate's new president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met his French and British counterparts Sunday as world leaders offered congratulations and paid tribute to his late predecessor. He was followed later by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who offered his commiserations on Sheikh Khalifa's death and his congratulations on the presidency, an official told AFP. Queen Elizabeth II also sent her congratulations.
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy
AFP

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed becomes UAE president after brother's death

The UAE's long-time de facto ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was named as president on Saturday, confirming his rise to power a day after the death of former leader Sheikh Khalifa. Under the low-key direction of Sheikh Mohamed, the third son of founding president Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has put a man into space, sent a probe to Mars and opened its first nuclear reactor, while using its oil-funded clout to develop a more assertive foreign policy.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Australia PM makes final push for re-election

Australia's conservative prime minister sounded the gun on the last lap of a bitterly-fought election campaign Sunday, admitting "not everything went to plan" during the country's pandemic response. At an official launch of his party's election campaign ahead of the May 21 vote, conservative Scott Morrison acknowledged missteps during the crisis but declared "Australia has prevailed"  In reality, the election campaign has been underway for months -- if not years -- but the event offered Morrison a chance to rally the party base and appeal to voters who appear set to boot him out after three tumultuous years in office.
AUSTRALIA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kim blasts pandemic response as North Korean outbreak surges

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticized officials over slow medicine deliveries and mobilized the military to respond to a surge in suspected COVID-19 infections, as his nation struggled to contain a fever that has reportedly killed dozens and sickened nearly a million others in a span of three days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
AFP

China withdraws as 2023 football Asian Cup host due to pandemic

China has withdrawn as the 2023 Asian Cup host due to the coronavirus, football officials said Saturday, with Beijing's strict zero-Covid strategy dealing another blow to the country's sporting ambitions. The Olympic-sized Asian Games, due to be staged in September in Hangzhou, had already been postponed last week, and on Saturday the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said China would not host the Asian Cup.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Swiss vote on 'Netflix' law, organ donations and Frontex

Switzerland votes on Sunday on whether streaming services should cough up money to boost Swiss film-making -- and whether everyone should automatically become an organ donor unless they say otherwise. Besides streaming services and organ donation, the Swiss are voting on whether to join in the planned expansion of the European border agency Frontex, providing more money and staff to protect the continent's Schengen open-borders zone.
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

N.Korea reports 15 more deaths from 'fever' amid Covid outbreak

North Korea on Sunday reported 15 additional deaths from "fever" after the country recently announced its first-ever cases of Covid-19 and ordered nationwide lockdowns. The KCNA report did not specify whether the new cases and deaths had tested positive for Covid-19, but experts say the country will be struggling to test and diagnose on this scale.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Cartoon alien aims to ease World Cup culture shock in Qatar

A cartoon series on an alien who crash-lands in World Cup host Qatar aims to ease a culture clash between more than a million foreign football fans and the conservative state's residents. With up to 1.4 million visitors expected in Qatar for the World Cup, Shammari said the cartoon sought "to explain to Qataris that there must be acceptance of these cultures... and help them (visitors) coexist or understand the Qatari culture as well".
WORLD
AFP

Kim says outbreak causing 'great upheaval' in North Korea

Leader Kim Jong Un says a Covid outbreak is causing 'great upheaval' in North Korea, which announced 21 new "fever" deaths Saturday.  - 'Great upheaval' - Kim said Saturday the "crisis" was causing "great upheaval", as he oversaw a second Politburo meeting in three days to discuss the situation, KCNA reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Covid-hit Shanghai announces gradual reopening of businesses

Shanghai announced a gradual reopening from Monday of businesses, though it remains unclear when the millions of people still locked down in China's economic capital will finally be allowed out of their homes. Shanghai vice mayor Chen Tong on Sunday announced a reopening of businesses "in stages" from May 16.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka set for uneasy 'economic war cabinet'

Sri Lanka was set to form a new cabinet on Monday as bitter political rivals make common cause to tackle a worsening economic crisis after last week's deadly violence, party leaders said. However, two stalwarts from the main Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) opposition party agreed to break ranks and join an "economic war cabinet", party sources told AFP. Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said his party would not block in parliament any legitimate "solutions to the economic problems".
ASIA
AFP

AFP

62K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy